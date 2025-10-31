Happy Halloween 2025: Top 10+ wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones

Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy intensifies, BCCI issues two-day deadline to PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi
VIRAL
Halloween is celebrated on October 31, a day when it is believed that the line between the living and the dead becomes blur (spooky, isn't it)? Let's dig up some eerie and funny Halloween wishes to share with your loved ones!
To mark the occasion, people decorate their homes with eerie yet interesting props, such as fake cobwebs, fake pumpkins and more. Children head out for trick-or-trick and collect candies from neighbours.
Costume parties are an important part of the fun. Many dress up as their favourite horror characters and those who prefer to stay in, often binge on classic horror films.
1. Wishing our family a night full of fun, laughter, and sweet treats. Happy Halloween.
2. May our home be filled with pumpkins, giggles, and spooky stories. Happy Halloween.
3. Here’s to a family night full of costumes, candy, and cozy scares. Happy Halloween.
4. Sending warm pumpkin-spiced hugs to everyone at home. Happy Halloween.
5. Witching you a spook-tacular Halloween filled with treats and ghostly fun!
6. May your jack-o'-lantern burn bright and your night be full of candy delights!
7. Happy Halloween! Hope your costume gets plenty of compliments and your candy bag overflows.
8. Witches are scary. Vampires are a fright. Beware of both this Halloween night.
9. May your costumes shine and your candy stash never run out. Happy Halloween.
10. Here’s to carving pumpkins, sharing laughs, and making memories. Happy Halloween.
11. Hope our family’s Halloween night is as fun as a haunted house and twice as sweet. Happy Halloween.
12. Wishing you all the sweetness of candy and none of the tricks. Happy Halloween.
13. Eat, drink and be scary, after all, it's Halloween night!
14. It's halloween, everyone's entitled to a good scare!
15. Witch way to the party?