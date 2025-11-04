Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: 25+ inspirational wishes, quotes, greetings, messages for Gurpurab

Will Indian-origin candidate Zohran Mamdani be next New York mayor?
Celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 on November 5 with spiritual joy, sharing inspirational wishes, quotes, and greetings that honour Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s timeless teachings of truth, love, and equality.
Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is one of the most significant and sacred festivals for Sikhs. It marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first among the ten Sikh Gurus. His timeless teachings of truth, love, equality, and humility continue to inspire people of all faiths.
In 2025, Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 5, with devotion, prayers, and community service across the globe.
