Happy gorilla dances in tub, viral video is too cute to handle

The viral video shows a gorilla having a great time splashing and dancing in a tub of water.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 09:53 AM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: Netizens can't get enough of videos of adorable animals. Thankfully, there is no shortage of such content on the Internet, as evidenced by this Twitter video of a gorilla joyfully dancing and enjoying itself in a tub. The short segment may leave you with a huge smile on your face. 

Shared on Twitter by handle named @fasc1nate, the viral video shows a gorilla having a great time splashing and dancing in a tub of water. After resurfacing online, the old video has become a source of joy for many. It's even made netizens reminisce about their bathroom dance sessions. Needless to say, gorillas are a delight to watch for their cuteness and adorable antics.

READ: She's back! Viral girl from Pakistan Ayesha drops new dance video, Internet is highly impressed

 "Throwback to this Gorilla in a pool dancing to Maniac." reads the clip caption. The video was shared on November 29, and it has since then raked up more than 22 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Seriously, we are in awe of this clip and so is Twitter. Have a look at some of the comments.

"This is so so cute" posted an individual. "Awww so adorable.. ," commented another. "Awwwww sooooo cute and this so adorable too," shared a third. "Omg that gorilla won my heart.. This is super adorable," wrote a fourth. "Oh my this is super duper cute" expressed a fifth.

 

