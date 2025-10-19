FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
VIRAL

Happy Diwali 2025: Top 25+ wishes, messages, and quotes to celebrate festival of lights

Celebrate Diwali 2025 with joy and light! Discover over 25+ heartfelt Diwali wishes, messages, quotes, and greetings to share with your family and friends this festive season.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 05:34 PM IST

The festival of lights, Diwali 2025, is finally around the corner! This is the time when homes glow with diyas, hearts shine with joy, and streets sparkle with festive energy.

Here are 25+ Diwali wishes, messages, and quotes to spread light, laughter, and positivity this festive season:

  • May your Diwali be filled with endless light, laughter, and prosperity.
  • Wishing you joy as bright as diyas and success as powerful as fireworks.
  • Let this Diwali bring you new beginnings and countless blessings.
  • May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with happiness, health, and wealth.
  • Here’s to a Diwali that lights up your home with love and warmth.
  • Wishing you and your family moments of peace, smiles, and celebration.
  • May your heart and home be filled with glowing positivity this Diwali.
  • Celebrate this Diwali with kindness, hope, and togetherness.
  • Light up your world with happiness and let love guide your way.
  • Have a sparkling and safe Diwali filled with blessings and joy.
  • Diwali vibes only, shine bright and spread light!
  • May your dreams light up just like diyas this festive season.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2025: Fashion inspiration from Punjabi actresses like Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa, more this festive season

  • Wishing you sweets, smiles, and sparkling memories this Diwali!
  • Happy Diwali! May love and peace glow in every corner of your home.
  • The festival of lights reminds us that happiness is meant to be shared.
  • Let’s celebrate the light that lives within us all.
  • New beginnings, brighter days, and endless joy; Happy Diwali 2025!
  • May every diya you light bring endless blessings your way.
  • Shine on, sparkle bright, and spread love this Diwali.
  • Here’s to laughter, prosperity, and light-filled nights!
  • When light conquers darkness, the soul shines brighter than ever.
  • Diwali is not just a festival; it’s a celebration of hope and renewal.
  • May your inner light guide you to peace and purpose.
  • Just as the diyas burn bright, may your life be filled with shining moments.
  • The flame of faith can light up even the darkest path.
  • Diwali teaches us that love and kindness are the greatest lights of all.
  • Celebrate not just the lights outside, but the light within.
  • Every diya you light is a prayer for peace, harmony, and happiness.
  • The real sparkle of Diwali lies in the joy of giving.
  • May the festival inspire you to chase light and spread love.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2025: 7 must-watch theatre, OTT releases, from Thamma to Baaghi 4’ on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video

