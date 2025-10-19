Happy Diwali 2025: Top 25+ wishes, messages, and quotes to celebrate festival of lights

The festival of lights, Diwali 2025, is finally around the corner! This is the time when homes glow with diyas, hearts shine with joy, and streets sparkle with festive energy.

+ Diwali wishes, messages, and quotes to spread light, laughter, and positivity this festive season

May your Diwali be filled with endless light, laughter, and prosperity.

Wishing you joy as bright as diyas and success as powerful as fireworks.

Let this Diwali bring you new beginnings and countless blessings.

May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with happiness, health, and wealth.

Here’s to a Diwali that lights up your home with love and warmth.

Wishing you and your family moments of peace, smiles, and celebration.

May your heart and home be filled with glowing positivity this Diwali.

Celebrate this Diwali with kindness, hope, and togetherness.

Light up your world with happiness and let love guide your way.

Have a sparkling and safe Diwali filled with blessings and joy.

Diwali vibes only, shine bright and spread light!