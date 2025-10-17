Happy Dhanteras 2025: 25+ best wishes, messages, quotes, greetings to share with friends, family

Celebrate Dhanteras 2025 on October 18. Send these best wishes, messages, quotes, and greetings to share with friends, family.

Dhanteras 2025 marks the start of the Diwali festival and is celebrated across India with great devotion and enthusiasm. Traditionally, people consider it highly auspicious to buy gold, silver, and other valuables on Dhanteras, believing these purchases bring prosperity and help protect their wealth throughout the year. In 2025, Dhanteras falls on 18th October, with the Puja Muhurat from 7:16 pm to 8:20 pm, a time considered ideal for performing rituals.

Here are some of the best wishes, messages, quotes, and greetings to share with friends, family:

Wishing you a Dhanteras filled with new beginnings, good fortune, and endless happiness.

May Goddess Lakshmi shower you with wealth, health, and happiness this Dhanteras!

May Goddess Lakshmi bless your home with peace, prosperity, and wealth.

Wishing you a prosperous Dhanteras 2025 filled with joy, light, and blessings.

Wishing you and your family good health, happiness, and success this Dhanteras.

May this Dhanteras bring endless success, good fortune, and beautiful moments to your life.

May this Dhanteras bring you endless opportunities and a life full of light.

Wishing you and your family a sparkling Dhanteras filled with happiness and prosperity.

May Lord Dhanvantari bless you with good health and Goddess Lakshmi with abundance.

May the blessings of Dhanvantari and Lakshmi bring good health and wealth to your doorstep.

On this auspicious day, may your life shine with the glow of diyas and prosperity.

On this auspicious Dhanteras, may your life shine with positivity, success, and abundance.

May your home be filled with happiness and your heart with contentment this Dhanteras.

May your business grow, your relationships flourish, and your heart stay full of gratitude.

Here’s wishing you prosperity in your home and peace in your heart.

Sending heartfelt wishes for wealth, health, and endless blessings on Dhanteras.

Warm wishes for a prosperous and blessed Dhanteras to you and your family.

May this auspicious day shower wealth, happiness, and divine blessings upon you.

Wishing you a sparkling Dhanteras full of positivity, light, and joy.

May the divine blessings of Lord Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi bring endless peace.

Let’s welcome this Dhanteras with diyas of hope and lamps of prosperity.

May your Dhanteras be as bright as the diyas that light your home.

Dhanteras reminds us that true wealth is not gold or silver but health, happiness, and harmony.

Health and wealth are true treasures; may you be blessed with both this Dhanteras.

May the light of Dhanteras illuminate your path with prosperity and peace.

On this day of prosperity, may your heart be as rich as your fortune.

The more you give, the more you gain. That is the real magic of Dhanteras.

Celebrate wealth not just in gold, but in love, peace, and happiness.

Let the light of diyas and the blessings of Lakshmi fill your home with fortune.

Dhanteras reminds us that good health is the greatest wealth of all.

