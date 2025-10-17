FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

RCB Sale: Who is Diageo India CEO Praveen Someshwar? Know why his company wants to sell Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Dhanteras 2025: Beautiful rangoli design inspiration with lotus, swastik, lamps to welcome goddess Lakshmi

Pankaj Dheer prayer meet: Rohit Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Sonu Sood, Rajat Bedi, others pay their final respects

Can condoms expire? Expert suggests ways to keep them safe, when not to use

Hema Malini spoke to stepson Sunny Deol for first time 10 years after marriage with Dharmendra, reason will shock you

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma nears monumental milestone; set to join Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar in elite club

Bengaluru man shares heartfelt note for woman auto driver who helped him at night

Rishi Sunak's BIG statement on US-India tariff row: 'I think every country is gonna...'

Happy Dhanteras 2025: 25+ best wishes, messages, quotes, greetings to share with friends, family

Gujarat New Cabinet Portfolio: CM Bhupendra Patel keeps general admin, Rivaba Jadeja gets...; check full list here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
RCB Sale: Who is Diageo India CEO Praveen Someshwar? Know why his company wants to sell Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB Sale: Who is Diageo India CEO Praveen Someshwar? Know why his company wants

Dhanteras 2025: Beautiful rangoli design inspiration with lotus, swastik, lamps to welcome goddess Lakshmi

Dhanteras 2025: Beautiful rangoli design inspiration with lotus, swastik, lamps

Pankaj Dheer prayer meet: Rohit Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Sonu Sood, Rajat Bedi, others pay their final respects

Pankaj Dheer prayer meet: Celebrities pay final respects to Mahabharat actor

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeViral

VIRAL

Happy Dhanteras 2025: 25+ best wishes, messages, quotes, greetings to share with friends, family

Celebrate Dhanteras 2025 on October 18. Send these best wishes, messages, quotes, and greetings to share with friends, family.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 08:11 PM IST

Happy Dhanteras 2025: 25+ best wishes, messages, quotes, greetings to share with friends, family
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dhanteras 2025 marks the start of the Diwali festival and is celebrated across India with great devotion and enthusiasm. Traditionally, people consider it highly auspicious to buy gold, silver, and other valuables on Dhanteras, believing these purchases bring prosperity and help protect their wealth throughout the year. In 2025, Dhanteras falls on 18th October, with the Puja Muhurat from 7:16 pm to 8:20 pm, a time considered ideal for performing rituals.

Here are some of the best wishes, messages, quotes, and greetings to share with friends, family: 

  • Wishing you a Dhanteras filled with new beginnings, good fortune, and endless happiness.
  • May Goddess Lakshmi shower you with wealth, health, and happiness this Dhanteras!
  • May Goddess Lakshmi bless your home with peace, prosperity, and wealth.
  • Wishing you a prosperous Dhanteras 2025 filled with joy, light, and blessings.
  • Wishing you and your family good health, happiness, and success this Dhanteras.
  • May this Dhanteras bring endless success, good fortune, and beautiful moments to your life.
  • May this Dhanteras bring you endless opportunities and a life full of light.
  • Wishing you and your family a sparkling Dhanteras filled with happiness and prosperity.
  • May Lord Dhanvantari bless you with good health and Goddess Lakshmi with abundance.
  • May the blessings of Dhanvantari and Lakshmi bring good health and wealth to your doorstep.
  • On this auspicious day, may your life shine with the glow of diyas and prosperity.
  • On this auspicious Dhanteras, may your life shine with positivity, success, and abundance.
  • May your home be filled with happiness and your heart with contentment this Dhanteras.

ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2025: Know why buying gold, silver on this day is considered auspicious

  • May your business grow, your relationships flourish, and your heart stay full of gratitude.
  • Here’s wishing you prosperity in your home and peace in your heart.
  • Sending heartfelt wishes and endless blessingsSending heartfelt wishes for wealth, health, and endless blessings on Dhanteras.
  • Warm wishes for a prosperous and blessed Dhanteras to you and your family.
  • May this auspicious day shower wealth, happiness, and divine blessings upon you.
  • Wishing you a sparkling Dhanteras full of positivity, light, and joy.
  • May the divine blessings of Lord Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi bring endless peace.
  • Let’s welcome this Dhanteras with diyas of hope and lamps of prosperity.
  • May your Dhanteras be as bright as the diyas that light your home.
  • Dhanteras reminds us that true wealth is not gold or silver but health, happiness, and harmony.
  • Health and wealth are true treasures; may you be blessed with both this Dhanteras.
  • May the light of Dhanteras illuminate your path with prosperity and peace.
  • On this day of prosperity, may your heart be as rich as your fortune.
  • The more you give, the more you gain. That is the real magic of Dhanteras.
  • Celebrate wealth not just in gold, but in love, peace, and happiness.
  • Let the light of diyas and the blessings of Lakshmi fill your home with fortune.
  • Dhanteras reminds us that good health is the greatest wealth of all.

ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2025: Puja rituals, vastu rules to follow for prosperity, luck, positive energy

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Abhinav Kashyap reveals why he stopped talking to brother Anurag Kashyap: 'He slapped me when...'
Abhinav Kashyap reveals why he stopped talking to brother Anurag Kashyap
Who is Rivaba Jadeja appointed minister in Gujarat Cabinet? Here's all about the BJP leader and star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife
Who is Rivaba Jadeja appointed minister in Gujarat Cabinet? Here's all about the
Salman Khan exudes signature 'Bhaijaan' swag as he returns to ramp for Vikram Phadnis
Salman Khan exudes signature 'Bhaijaan' swag as he returns to ramp
Bihar Elections 2025: Meet man who once sold petrol, now owns Rs 400 crore company, he is poll candidate of Jan Suraaj Party from...
Bihar Elections 2025: Meet man who once sold petrol, now owns Rs 400 crore compa
Salman Khan attends Pankaj Dheer's funeral, hugs Mahabharat actor's son Nikitin Dheer - Watch
Salman Khan attends Pankaj Dheer's funeral, hugs late actor's son Nikitin Dheer
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE