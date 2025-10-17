Happy Dhanteras 2025: 25+ best wishes, messages, quotes, greetings to share with friends, family

RCB Sale: Who is Diageo India CEO Praveen Someshwar? Know why his company wants to sell Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Celebrate Dhanteras 2025 on October 18. Send these best wishes, messages, quotes, and greetings to share with friends, family.
Dhanteras 2025 marks the start of the Diwali festival and is celebrated across India with great devotion and enthusiasm. Traditionally, people consider it highly auspicious to buy gold, silver, and other valuables on Dhanteras, believing these purchases bring prosperity and help protect their wealth throughout the year. In 2025, Dhanteras falls on 18th October, with the Puja Muhurat from 7:16 pm to 8:20 pm, a time considered ideal for performing rituals.
ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2025: Know why buying gold, silver on this day is considered auspicious
ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2025: Puja rituals, vastu rules to follow for prosperity, luck, positive energy