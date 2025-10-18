Happy Chhoti Diwali 2025: 25+ best wishes, messages, quotes to share on festival of lights with your loved ones

Celebrate Chhoti Diwali 2025 while sharing 25+ greetings, quotes, and messages to spread love, happiness, and festive cheer among your loved ones.

Chhoti Diwali, also known as Narak Chaturdashi, is one of the most joyful festivals celebrated across India. It falls just a day before Diwali, adding to the excitement and festive spirit in every household. The day symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

In 2025, Chhoti Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday, October 19, a day before the grand Diwali celebrations. Families will light diyas, decorate their homes, prepare sweets, and share warm wishes with their loved ones.

Chhoti Diwali 2025 best w ishes , m essages , and quotes to share on the festival of lights with your loved ones:

May your life shine as bright as the diyas this Chhoti Diwali!

Wishing you happiness, health, and endless joy on this beautiful day.

May the light of Chhoti Diwali fill your home with warmth and peace.

Let’s celebrate this festival of lights with smiles, sweets, and sparkling memories.

On this Chhoti Diwali, may your dreams take flight like the glow of diyas .

Sending you blessings for prosperity, joy, and everlasting success.

May the spirit of this festival bring harmony and love to your family.

Let your heart glow brighter than a thousand diyas this festive season.

Wishing you and your loved ones a joyful and blessed Chhoti Diwali 2025!

May your life be illuminated with peace, positivity, and prosperity.

As light conquers darkness, may hope conquer all your worries.

A single diya can brighten a night , just like kindness can brighten a heart.

May the glow of this Chhoti Diwali guide your path toward happiness and peace.

Let your inner light shine brighter than any firecracker this festive season.

Happiness is homemade, just like sweets shared on Chhoti Diwali.

Every diya lit brings a spark of love, faith, and togetherness.

Light a lamp of joy, share a smile, and make every moment special.

May the festival of lights remind us that goodness always triumphs.

Let’s fill our hearts with light and gratitude this Chhoti Diwali.

Bright lights, pure hearts, and happy souls, that’s what Chhoti Diwali is all about.

Wishing you endless moments of happiness this Chhoti Diwali!

May your home glow with peace and prosperity.

A very Happy Chhoti Diwali to you and your family.

May the divine light of diyas bring joy and wealth your way.

Celebrate love, laughter, and togetherness this Chhoti Diwali!

