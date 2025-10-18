FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi metro passengers ALERT! DMRC revises timings on Diwali, Choti Diwali, last train to depart at..., check metro schedule to Noida, Ghaziabad

Salman Khan celebrates 12 years of Being Human, shares family photos featuring Malaika Arora, Seema Sajdeh: 'Family that continues to grow'

Nobel Prize: Why Alfred Nobel did not include mathematics in his list of awards

Defence minister Rajnath Singh flags of first batch of BrahMos missiles, says 'Lucknow unit turnover to touch Rs 30000000000...'

China Eastern Airlines to resume flights between Delhi, Shanghai from..., check routes, timings and more

Rohit Sharma breaks silence on ODI World Cup 2027 plans amid future speculation

When will India receive 'good news' on tariffs? Commerce minister Piyush Goyal says, 'Have said many times...'

Happy Chhoti Diwali 2025: 25+ best wishes, messages, quotes to share on festival of lights with your loved ones

BIG BLOW to NDA in Bihar, Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) candidate Seema Singh's nomination from Marhaura rejected ahead of elections due to...

Dhanteras 2025 shubh muhurat: Date, puja timings, city-wise timings, significance and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi-NCR: Delhi's air quality remains 'poor' for fifth consecutive day ahead of Diwali, Ghaziabad worst; check here

Delhi-NCR: Delhi's air quality remains 'poor' for fifth consecutive day

Delhi metro passengers ALERT! DMRC revises timings on Diwali, Choti Diwali, last train to depart at..., check metro schedule to Noida, Ghaziabad

Delhi metro passengers ALERT! DMRC revises timings on Diwali, last train to...

Salman Khan celebrates 12 years of Being Human, shares family photos featuring Malaika Arora, Seema Sajdeh: 'Family that continues to grow'

Salman Khan celebrates 12 years of Being Human, shares family photos featuring M

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeViral

VIRAL

Happy Chhoti Diwali 2025: 25+ best wishes, messages, quotes to share on festival of lights with your loved ones

Celebrate Chhoti Diwali 2025 while sharing 25+ greetings, quotes, and messages to spread love, happiness, and festive cheer among your loved ones.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 06:29 PM IST

Happy Chhoti Diwali 2025: 25+ best wishes, messages, quotes to share on festival of lights with your loved ones
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Chhoti Diwali, also known as Narak Chaturdashi, is one of the most joyful festivals celebrated across India. It falls just a day before Diwali, adding to the excitement and festive spirit in every household. The day symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

In 2025, Chhoti Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday, October 19, a day before the grand Diwali celebrations. Families will light diyas, decorate their homes, prepare sweets, and share warm wishes with their loved ones.

Chhoti Diwali 2025 best wishes, messages, and quotes to share on the festival of lights with your loved ones:

  • May your life shine as bright as the diyas this Chhoti Diwali!
  • Wishing you happiness, health, and endless joy on this beautiful day.
  • May the light of Chhoti Diwali fill your home with warmth and peace.
  • Let’s celebrate this festival of lights with smiles, sweets, and sparkling memories.
  • On this Chhoti Diwali, may your dreams take flight like the glow of diyas.
  • Sending you blessings for prosperity, joy, and everlasting success.
  • May the spirit of this festival bring harmony and love to your family.
  • Let your heart glow brighter than a thousand diyas this festive season.

ALSO READ: Narak Chaturdashi 2025: Date, time, rituals, significance of Chhoti Diwali

  • Wishing you and your loved ones a joyful and blessed Chhoti Diwali 2025!
  • May your life be illuminated with peace, positivity, and prosperity.
  • As light conquers darkness, may hope conquer all your worries.
  • A single diya can brighten a night, just like kindness can brighten a heart.
  • May the glow of this Chhoti Diwali guide your path toward happiness and peace.
  • Let your inner light shine brighter than any firecracker this festive season.
  • Happiness is homemade, just like sweets shared on Chhoti Diwali.
  • Every diya lit brings a spark of love, faith, and togetherness.
  • Light a lamp of joy, share a smile, and make every moment special.
  • May the festival of lights remind us that goodness always triumphs.
  • Let’s fill our hearts with light and gratitude this Chhoti Diwali.
  • Bright lights, pure hearts, and happy souls, that’s what Chhoti Diwali is all about.
  • Wishing you endless moments of happiness this Chhoti Diwali!
  • May your home glow with peace and prosperity.
  • A very Happy Chhoti Diwali to you and your family.
  • May the divine light of diyas bring joy and wealth your way.
  • Celebrate love, laughter, and togetherness this Chhoti Diwali!

ALSO READ: Is Chhoti Diwali 2025 on October 19 or 20? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals of Narak Chaturdashi

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistani minister Khawaja Asif again links India with Afghanistan conflict: 'Rulers of Kabul in...'
Pak minister Asif again links India with Afghan conflict: 'Kabul rulers in...'
India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs ENG-W live on TV and online?
India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch
'Crucial for...': Rajnath Singh's BIG statement amid Chinese control over rare earth minerals
'Crucial for...': Rajnath Singh's BIG statement amid Chinese control over...
IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eye historic ODI feats as India take on Australia Down Under
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eye historic ODI feats as India take on Australia Down
Massive fire breaks out at Dhaka international airport, all flights suspended
Massive fire breaks out at Dhaka international airport
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE