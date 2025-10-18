Delhi metro passengers ALERT! DMRC revises timings on Diwali, Choti Diwali, last train to depart at..., check metro schedule to Noida, Ghaziabad
Salman Khan celebrates 12 years of Being Human, shares family photos featuring Malaika Arora, Seema Sajdeh: 'Family that continues to grow'
Nobel Prize: Why Alfred Nobel did not include mathematics in his list of awards
Defence minister Rajnath Singh flags of first batch of BrahMos missiles, says 'Lucknow unit turnover to touch Rs 30000000000...'
China Eastern Airlines to resume flights between Delhi, Shanghai from..., check routes, timings and more
Rohit Sharma breaks silence on ODI World Cup 2027 plans amid future speculation
When will India receive 'good news' on tariffs? Commerce minister Piyush Goyal says, 'Have said many times...'
Happy Chhoti Diwali 2025: 25+ best wishes, messages, quotes to share on festival of lights with your loved ones
BIG BLOW to NDA in Bihar, Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) candidate Seema Singh's nomination from Marhaura rejected ahead of elections due to...
Dhanteras 2025 shubh muhurat: Date, puja timings, city-wise timings, significance and more
VIRAL
Celebrate Chhoti Diwali 2025 while sharing 25+ greetings, quotes, and messages to spread love, happiness, and festive cheer among your loved ones.
Chhoti Diwali, also known as Narak Chaturdashi, is one of the most joyful festivals celebrated across India. It falls just a day before Diwali, adding to the excitement and festive spirit in every household. The day symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.
In 2025, Chhoti Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday, October 19, a day before the grand Diwali celebrations. Families will light diyas, decorate their homes, prepare sweets, and share warm wishes with their loved ones.
ALSO READ: Narak Chaturdashi 2025: Date, time, rituals, significance of Chhoti Diwali
ALSO READ: Is Chhoti Diwali 2025 on October 19 or 20? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals of Narak Chaturdashi