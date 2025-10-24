Happy Chhath Puja 2025: Top 10+ quotes, wishes to share with your loved ones

When the melodious traditional Chhath geet starts to resonate through our neighbourhood, that's when we know the Puja days are here. The sacred festival of Chhath Puja is set to begin tomorrow, i.e., October 25. Let's go through some Chhath Puja quotes that you can share with your loved ones.

When the melodious traditional Chhath geet starts to resonate through our neighbourhood, that's when we know the Puja days are here. The sacred festival of Chhath Puja is set to begin tomorrow, i.e., October 25. Prominently celebrated in Bihar, and some parts of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, the four-day festival symbolises gratitude and deep devotion towards Mother Nature and Lord Sun.

The festival is celebrated to express gratitude towards nature for facilitating life on earth. Those celebrating Chhath Puja follow arduous rituals, including observing a 36-hour-long fast, taking holy dips in water, and praying to Lord Sun for good health and prosperity. Let's take a look at some beautiful quotes that you can share with your family and friends on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja quotes

1. May the divine light of the Sun God fill your life with peace, prosperity, and happiness. Happy Chhath Puja 2025!

2. As you offer arghya to the setting and rising sun, may your life be filled with endless success and positivity.

3. Chhath Puja reminds us of purity, devotion, and gratitude. Wishing you and your family a blessed and prosperous festival.

4. May Lord Surya bless your home with warmth, energy, and strength. Wishing you a joyous Chhath Puja!

5. Let’s celebrate this Chhath Puja by thanking nature and the divine for the gift of life and energy.

6. May this Chhath Puja bring along good fortune, harmony, and endless happiness in your life.

7. On this auspicious day, may Chhathi Maiya bless you with health, wealth, and serenity.

8. May your devotion and prayers this Chhath Puja be rewarded with success and fulfillment.

9. Happy Chhath Puja 2025! May the holy rays of the sun bless you with good health, success, and everlasting joy.

10. May the light of the sun guide your way and bring positivity to every corner of your life. Happy Chhath Puja!

11. May Chhathi Maiya bless you abundantly, fulfilling all your hopes and dreams. Happy Chhath Puja!

12. On this auspicious Chhath Puja, may you find strength in prayers, hope in light, and joy in every sunrise.

13. Wishing you a festival full of faith and purity. May the divine power of the Sun God uplift your soul and spirit.

14. Happy Chhath Puja! May your heart be as bright as the morning sun and your life as peaceful as the setting rays.

15. As the rays of the Sun God shine upon you, may they bring peace, prosperity, and positivity into your life