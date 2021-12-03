Happy bride sings 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' on her wedding day, netizens adore her gesture - WATCH viral video

Wedding videos are all the rage right now. Every day several videos of the bride and groom go viral on social media where they can be seen dancing and having a merry time during one of the most important days of their lives. While some brides are shy and nervous on their big day, others make sure to have the most fun.

One such video is currently going viral on Instagram which shows the giddy bride having a gala time during her wedding. In the video which is going viral, the bride can be seen dressed in heavily-embellished bridal attire and jewelry. As the bride is standing there all decked up, a man asks her how she feels about her wedding.

The man asks the bride, "Haan ji bhai, kya chal raha hai (Hey, what is going on, how are you feeling)," to which the bride replies in a quirky way - by singing 'Dhak Dhak karne laga' - a popular Bollywood song featuring Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor from the film 'Beta'.

Watch the video here.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Trending_Wedding_Couples. It was captioned as saying, "When someone asks, how are you feeling on your wedding day… Excitement level on top." The bride, identified as Rabia Bajaj, also posted the video on her Instagram account.

So far, the viral video has more than 2,500 likes on it and people are praising the fun-loving bride. One user commented, "Pretty dulhan," while another said, "tusi tan chaa gai di (You are glowing)."