Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: Top 20+ loving, funny wishes to share with your brother

Bhai Dooj, one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, is being celebrated today, i.e., October 23. Also known as Yama Dwitiya, Bhai Tika, Bhai Phonta, or Bhratri Dwitiya, the festival celebrates the loving bond between brothers and sisters.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 07:54 AM IST

Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: Top 20+ loving, funny wishes to share with your brother
Representative Image (iStock)
Bhai Dooj, one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, is being celebrated today, i.e., October 23. Also known as Yama Dwitiya, Bhai Tika, Bhai Phonta, or Bhratri Dwitiya, the festival celebrates the loving bond between brothers and sisters. 

The festival of Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the Dwitiya (2nd) Tithi of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) in the Hindu month of Kartik. For 2025, the tithi began on October 22 at 8:16 p.m. and will conclude on October 23 at 10:46 p.m. Moreover, the most auspicious timing this year falls during the Aprahna (afternoon), which is between 1:13 p.m. and 3:28 p.m. today, i.e., October 23.

Top Bhai Dooj wishes to share with your brother

1. Happy Bhai Dooj! May our bond grow stronger with each passing day.

2, Wishing my dear brother a lifetime of happiness and success.

3. You’re not just my brother but also my best friend.Happy Bhai Dooj!

4. May this Bhai Dooj bring you endless joy, prosperity, and blessings.

5. Sending you love, laughter, and lots of sweets this Bhai Dooj!

6. On this Bhai Dooj, I pray for your health, wealth, and happiness.

7. The bond we share is forever. Wishing you a joyous Bhai Dooj!

8. Dear brother, thank you for being my constant support. Happy Bhai Dooj!

9. May your life be filled with success and happiness. Happy Bhai Dooj!

10. You’ve always been my protector and guide. Happy Bhai Dooj!

11. May the beautiful bond of love and trust we share always stay strong.

12. You are the reason my childhood was so special. Happy Bhai Dooj!

13. I’m lucky to have a brother like you. Happy Bhai Dooj!

14. Wishing my wonderful brother endless smiles this Bhai Dooj.

15. You are my first friend, my hero, and my forever protector. Happy Bhai Dooj! 

16. On Bhai Dooj, I pray for your well-being and eternal happiness.

17. May this Bhai Dooj add sweetness to our bond and joy to your life.

18. You’re not just my brother, you’re my world. Happy Bhai Dooj!

19. May our bond always be filled with laughter and memories.

20. Thank you for making my life brighter. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Funny wishes for your brother 

 Well! It's your brother (he can be annoying sometimes). Here are 10 funny Bhai Dooj wishes for your annoying yet precious brother!

1. You're the best gift god ever gave me! (Of course, after filtering out the annoying part). Happy Bhai Dooj!

2. You're so lucky to have a sister like me. Thank me later! Happy Bhai Dooj 

3. You still owe me chocolates from Diwali. Happy Bhai Dooj btw!

4. Happy Bhai Dooj! May you never steal my chocolates again!

5. Happy Bhai Dooj! No, I'm not gonna share my sweets!

6. May you keep annoying me the way you do! Happy Bhai Dooj. 

7. Happy Bhai Dooj. Where's my gift now?

8. You're the best brother one can have, especially when you bring me snacks! Happy Bhai Dooj. 

9. Happy Bhai Dooj to the one who knows all my secrets. 

10. May mom keep scolding you for mistakes I made! Happy Bhai Dooj. 

 

 

 

