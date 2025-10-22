FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
VIRAL

Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: 25+ best wishes, messages, quotes, greetings to celebrate sibling bond

Bhai Dooj is one of the most heartwarming and meaningful festivals in India, celebrating the eternal love between brothers and sisters. This beautiful occasion strengthens the unbreakable bond of affection, protection, and trust shared by siblings. In 2025, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Thursday, October 23.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 05:37 PM IST

Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: 25+ best wishes, messages, quotes, greetings to celebrate sibling bond
Bhai Dooj is one of the most heartwarming and meaningful festivals in India, celebrating the eternal love between brothers and sisters. This beautiful occasion strengthens the unbreakable bond of affection, protection, and trust shared by siblings. In 2025, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Thursday, October 23.

To make this Bhai Dooj extra special, here are over 25+ heart-touching Bhai Dooj wishes, messages, quotes, and greetings to share with your siblings and make them feel cherished.

  •  Happy Bhai Dooj to my dearest brother! You’re my hero, my protector, and my best friend for life.
  • You’ve always been my biggest support system. I’m lucky to have you as my brother.
  • May this Bhai Dooj bring you endless joy, success, and prosperity.
  • You are my strength and my sunshine. Wishing you a very Happy Bhai Dooj!
  • No matter how old we get, you’ll always be my favourite person to annoy. Love you, bro!
  • Dear sister, you fill my life with happiness and warmth. Wishing you a blessed Bhai Dooj!
  • You’ve always guided me, scolded me, and loved me in your special way. I wouldn’t have it any other way!
  • On this Bhai Dooj, I wish you good health, success, and all the happiness in the world.
  • You are not just my sister but my biggest blessing.
  • Happy Bhai Dooj to my wonderful sister, who adds colour and joy to my life every day.

ALSO READ: Bhai Dooj 2025: Is it on October 22 or 23? Know the correct date, shubh muhurat, and significance of the tilak ritual

  • Our bond is not just about rituals; it’s about love, trust, and memories that last a lifetime.
  • Even when miles apart, the thread of love between us always keeps us connected.
  • Having you as my sibling is the greatest gift life could ever give me.
  • You’ve seen me at my best and my worst and loved me anyway. That’s what siblings are for!
  • May this Bhai Dooj remind us how lucky we are to have each other.
  • May this Bhai Dooj bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to your life.
  • May the sacred bond between brothers and sisters grow stronger each passing year.
  • Sending heartfelt wishes for love, laughter, and togetherness this Bhai Dooj.
  • May your life be filled with sweetness, joy, and success, just like our bond!
  • Celebrate this Bhai Dooj with faith, warmth, and the comfort of family.
  • Thanks for being my lifelong ATM, I mean, my brother! Happy Bhai Dooj!
  • You were born to irritate me, but I still love you to bits!
  • Happy Bhai Dooj to my sibling who knows all my secrets and still loves me!
  • Let’s celebrate this Bhai Dooj by not fighting for at least one day!
  • You can’t say no to gifts today, it’s Bhai Dooj!
  • Siblings, the only enemies you can’t live without.
  • Different paths, same heart, that’s what siblings are.
  • The bond between brother and sister is unbreakable and eternal.
  • Siblings may fight, but their love always wins.
  • A sister’s blessing is a brother’s greatest protection.

ALSO READ: Bhai Dooj 2025 Playlist: 5 Bollywood songs perfect for your Instagram reels, post, stories

