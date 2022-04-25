Happily Ever After: Tina Dabi’s sister Ria shares IAS officer’s dance moves from wedding, watch video

Photo - Ria Dabi/ Instagram

Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers Tina Dabi and Dr Pradeep Gawande recently tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony, and their cute couple posts and wedding snippets on social media are leaving the netizens swooning.

Now, Tina Dabi’s sister Ria Dabi has shared a cute video of the couple with small clips and adorable photos of the couple on Instagram. The video shared by the IAS officer’s sister also contains a short clip of Dabi dancing during one of her wedding functions.

The video starts with a cute couple photo of Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande, where Dabi can be seen wearing a cream saree and light gold jewelry with tasteful makeup. The video also shows a snippet of the mehendi ceremony from the wedding.

Further, Ria’s video for the happy couple also shares a clip of IAS officer Tina Dabi dancing during one of her wedding functions, most likely the engagement or sangeet ceremony. Dabi can be seen grooving to some music along with her friends in a coordinated dance.

Ria Dabi had uploaded the video on Instagram along with the caption, “Here’s to happily ever after!” The video now has lakhs of views, with over 1.02 lakh likes and thousands of comments.

Earlier, the happy couple had also shared photos from their dreamy wedding in Jaipur, which was a private affair with a few family members and friends. The couple tied the knot on April 20 and then organised a wedding reception to celebrate their union later.

In case you don’t know, Dabi is an officer from the 2016 Rajasthan cadre and the groom Gawande is an officer from the 2013 cadre. They are both posted in Jaipur at the moment.

The now-bride Tina Dabi serves as the Joint Secretary of Finance (Tax) to the Rajasthan government and the groom Dr Gawande serves as the Director of Archaeology and Museums in the Rajasthan capital.

