Needless to say, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most popular leaders worldwide. It's no secret that political pundits and common people are fond of his communication skills and leadership.

Needless to say, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most popular leaders worldwide. It's no secret that political pundits and common people are fond of his communication skills and leadership. But do you know there's one more aspect of the Prime Minister's personality that captivates everyone?

Well, it is his attractive personality which gained him the reputation as a "silver fox". In a viral video, now being circulated on Instagram, an influencer is seen asking foreigners to rate PM Modi on a scale of 10.

And their replies will make you smile! The video begins with the man showing the picture of PM Narendra Modi to two foreigner girls and asking them to rate him.

"Damn! Silver fox, ten out of ten. He looks smart, looks like a clever man", one of the girls said. Next, he went on to show the picture to another foreigner woman. "He looks sweet, like a sweet old man", she said. As the video proceeds, the influencer approaches more and more people and asks them to rate PM Modi on a scale of ten. "It's a blessing to be this age and still look good. Ten out of ten", one more girl said.

Watch

Okay and this will make you laugh! A foreigner girl, when showed the Prime Minister's picture, said, "He looks my type"!

Here's how netizens reacted

"That 'Silver Fox' and the way she said it made me laugh and proud at the same time..." an user commented.

Another user wrote, "He actually looks amazing for his age".

A third joined, "Of course, Mr. Modi is handsome young man."