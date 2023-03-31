Search icon
'Hamara Pyara Bharat': ISRO shares breathtaking images of Earth captured by its satellite

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has shared images of Earth captured by the EOS-06 satellite.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 08:52 AM IST

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has shared images of Earth captured by the EOS-06 satellite. The images are mosaics created by the National Remote Sensing Center (NRSC) using the Ocean Color Monitor. (OCM). People were taken aback by the incredible pictures, particularly the one of India.

“Global False Colour Composite mosaic generated by NRSC/ISRO using images from Ocean Colour Monitor on EOS-06. Mosaic with 1 km spatial resolution combines 2939 images after processing 300 GB of data to show Earth as seen during Feb 1-15, 2023,” ISRO wrote while sharing the incredible pictures.


The space agency shared another image in response to its own tweet. “OCM senses the Earth in 13 distinct wavelengths to provide information about global vegetation cover on Land and Ocean Biota for global oceans,” they concluded.

OceanSat-3 is a nanosatellite launched by ISRO on November 26, 2022 as part of the PSLV-C54 mission. It is one of several ISRO satellites committed to oceanography and atmospheric research. OceanSat-3 was launched with three main instruments: the Ocean Color Monitor (OCM-3), the Sea Surface Temperature Monitor (SSTM), the Ku-Band Scatterometer (SCAT-3), and ARGOS, allowing it to observe the planet at various wavelengths. 


The images have gone viral, and internet users have been left speechless by the mesmerising view of our world, particularly India. ''A few things just make you feel proud of your nation,'' one user wrote. ''The Blue Planet in Earthy Tone!'' said another. Beautiful photographs.'' ''Feast for the eyes,'' said a third. ''These images are mind blowing,'' said a fourth.

 

 

