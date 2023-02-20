'Hamara bhi ek zamana tha' trends on Twitter as several IAS, IPS officers share their throwback pictures (Photo: Twitter)

Several IAS and IPS officers often share pictures related to their work and personal lives. Posts of such officers also go viral in no time. They also take part in Twitter trends. Now another trend is ongoing on the microblogging platform.

People are sharing their throwback pictures with the caption 'hamara bhi ek zamana tha'. Several posts can be seen on Twitter with the caption. Taking part in the trends, some IAS and IPS and other civil services officers have shared their pictures from the past.

IAS Awanish Sharan, whose post goes viral in no time, has also shared his throwback picture with the trending caption. Other officials have also shared their old memories. So, without much ado, let's take a look at the viral trend.

हमारा भी एक जमाना था।

1993 after Post Graduation in Mass Communication And Journalism. pic.twitter.com/K2ZkQAGFrT — Dayanand Kamble (@dayakamPR) February 19, 2023

Others have also shared their throwback pictures with the same caption.

READ | Gujarat: Former sarpanch showers Rs 100, Rs 500 notes at wedding event in Mehsana, watch viral video