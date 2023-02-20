Search icon
'Hamara bhi ek zamana tha' trends on Twitter as several IAS, IPS officers share their throwback pictures

Viral news: Several people have also shared their throwback pictures with the caption as the trend continues.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 03:48 PM IST

'Hamara bhi ek zamana tha' trends on Twitter as several IAS, IPS officers share their throwback pictures
'Hamara bhi ek zamana tha' trends on Twitter as several IAS, IPS officers share their throwback pictures (Photo: Twitter)

Several IAS and IPS officers often share pictures related to their work and personal lives. Posts of such officers also go viral in no time. They also take part in Twitter trends. Now another trend is ongoing on the microblogging platform.

People are sharing their throwback pictures with the caption 'hamara bhi ek zamana tha'. Several posts can be seen on Twitter with the caption. Taking part in the trends, some IAS and IPS and other civil services officers have shared their pictures from the past. 

IAS Awanish Sharan, whose post goes viral in no time, has also shared his throwback picture with the trending caption. Other officials have also shared their old memories. So, without much ado, let's take a look at the viral trend.

 

 

 

Others have also shared their throwback pictures with the same caption.

 

 

