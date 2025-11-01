FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeViral

VIRAL

Halloween at White House: Little kids dressed as Trump, Melania meet first couple, leaves onlookers beaming

Halloween at the White House took a witty turn when two kids, disguised as Donald Trump and Melania Trump, met the President and the First Lady to collect candies, leaving everyone beaming at the unexpected moment.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 04:42 PM IST

Halloween at White House: Little kids dressed as Trump, Melania meet first couple, leaves onlookers beaming
Image credit: X
    Halloween at the White House took a witty turn when two kids, disguised as Donald Trump and Melania Trump, met the President and the First Lady to collect candies, leaving everyone beaming at the unexpected moment. Interestingly, a third kid was dressed as little Trump's security guard, giving it an amusing touch. 

    At the annual Halloween celebration hosted at the Oval Office, President Trump and his wife Melania Trump greteed kids arriving to collect trick-or-treats. The White House was decorated with eye-catching Halloween props such as pumpkins, autumn leaves, and seasonal accents. 

    Trump meets Trump

    Among the many attractive constumes - from fairy tale dressed to dragons - two little guests grabbed eyeballs. Dressed as Donald and Melania Trump, the two kids walked up to the first couple, leaving everyone stunned. The kid, dressed as Trump, was seen wearing the President's signature red cap while the little Melania was seen wearing a white trench coat. 

    The boy shared a brief exchange with President Trump before giving him a high-five. The duo later posed for pictures with the couple, delighting the onlookers. 

     

     

