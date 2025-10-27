Halloween 2025: Dare to visit THESE 5 haunted spots in India?

UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 released at upsssc.gov.in, examinations to begin from..., check exam dates here
Looking for a thrilling Halloween adventure this year? India has plenty of eerie destinations that blend history, mystery and spine-chilling stories. Here are 5 haunted spots perfect for ghost-hunters and thrill-seekers!
Hidden right in the heart of Delhi near Connaught Place, this centuries-old stepwell looks beautiful in daylight, but as you walk down its dark, echoing stairs, a strange silence takes over. Locals whisper about ghostly presences and mysterious energy that grows stronger the deeper you go.
Known as India’s most haunted fort, Bhangarh has countless ghost stories tied to it. Locals believe the fort is cursed, and entry is banned after sunset! Surrounded by the Aravalli hills, this ruined fort gives off an eerie vibe even in broad daylight, perfect for a spooky Halloween trip.
Built in 1732, this magnificent Maratha fort hides a dark secret. Legend says the ghost of young Peshwa Narayanrao still haunts the palace, screaming 'Kaka mala vachava!' ('Uncle, save me!'). Locals claim to hear his cries on full-moon nights, definitely not for the faint-hearted!
Just outside Jaisalmer lies Kuldhara, a once-prosperous village mysteriously abandoned overnight around 200 years ago. It’s said the villagers cursed the land so no one could live there again. Today, its silent ruins and desert winds create the perfect ghost-town feel.
Amid misty Himalayan forests, Dow Hill is famous for ghostly sightings and chilling tales. Locals talk about a 'headless boy' seen walking along the forest road and strange noises echoing from the old Victoria Boys’ School. Spooky, scenic and surreal, this one’s a Halloween must-visit!
Pack your courage (and maybe some holy water) because these haunted destinations promise stories you’ll never forget.