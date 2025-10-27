Halloween 2025: Dare to visit THESE 5 haunted spots in India?

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 released at upsssc.gov.in, examinations to begin from..., check exam dates here

Big update on CJI BR Gavai shoe hurling case: SC declines to initiate criminal contempt against...

UGC warns students against 22 FAKE universities across India, 10 based in Delhi - Complete list here

Jannat girl Sonal Chauhan to make BIG comeback, will be seen in Mirzapur The Film, actress shares FIRST reaction: 'Incredible and game-changing'

Big relief for Vodafone Idea: SC allows Centre to reconsider telecom operator's AGR dues issue

Ranbir Kapoor relies on THIS comfort dish to beat winter chills, his personal chef reveals secret recipe

Women at the Helm: Prikansha Luthra and India’s Evolving Defence Landscape

Bihar Election 2025: Muslims hold sway in 53 seats, parties undervalue their strength, how may they assert themselves?

What is ‘Green Cess’? This state govt to charge extra fee on vehicles from other states; How it works, what it means

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij to end their 14-year-old marriage? Divorce papers were finalised in.., custody of kids will..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 released at upsssc.gov.in, examinations to begin from..., check exam dates here

UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 released at upsssc.gov.in, examinations to begin...

Big update on CJI BR Gavai shoe hurling case: SC declines to initiate criminal contempt against...

Big update on CJI BR Gavai shoe hurling case: SC declines to initiate...

UGC warns students against 22 FAKE universities across India, 10 based in Delhi - Complete list here

UGC warns students against 22 FAKE universities across India, 10 based in Delhi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeViral

VIRAL

Halloween 2025: Dare to visit THESE 5 haunted spots in India?

Looking for a thrilling Halloween adventure this year? India has plenty of eerie destinations that blend history, mystery and spine-chilling stories. Here are 5 haunted spots perfect for ghost-hunters and thrill-seekers!

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 01:29 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Halloween 2025: Dare to visit THESE 5 haunted spots in India?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

1. Agrasen Ki Baoli, Delhi

Untitled-design-1Hidden right in the heart of Delhi near Connaught Place, this centuries-old stepwell looks beautiful in daylight, but as you walk down its dark, echoing stairs, a strange silence takes over. Locals whisper about ghostly presences and mysterious energy that grows stronger the deeper you go.

2. Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan

Untitled-design-2Known as India’s most haunted fort, Bhangarh has countless ghost stories tied to it. Locals believe the fort is cursed, and entry is banned after sunset! Surrounded by the Aravalli hills, this ruined fort gives off an eerie vibe even in broad daylight, perfect for a spooky Halloween trip.

3. Shaniwar Wada, Pune

Untitled-design-3Built in 1732, this magnificent Maratha fort hides a dark secret. Legend says the ghost of young Peshwa Narayanrao still haunts the palace, screaming 'Kaka mala vachava!' ('Uncle, save me!'). Locals claim to hear his cries on full-moon nights, definitely not for the faint-hearted!

4. Kuldhara Village, Rajasthan

Untitled-design-4Just outside Jaisalmer lies Kuldhara, a once-prosperous village mysteriously abandoned overnight around 200 years ago. It’s said the villagers cursed the land so no one could live there again. Today, its silent ruins and desert winds create the perfect ghost-town feel.

5. Dow Hill, Kurseong (West Bengal)

Untitled-design-5Amid misty Himalayan forests, Dow Hill is famous for ghostly sightings and chilling tales. Locals talk about a 'headless boy' seen walking along the forest road and strange noises echoing from the old Victoria Boys’ School. Spooky, scenic and surreal, this one’s a Halloween must-visit!

Pack your courage (and maybe some holy water) because these haunted destinations promise stories you’ll never forget.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'AK-47, Single Shot Rifles down': Mass surrender by 21 Maoists, including 13 women, with 18 weapons in Chhattisgarh's Kanker
'AK-47, Single Shot Rifles down': Mass surrender by 21 Maoists, including 13...
ICAI CA September 2025: Results for Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses likely to be announced on THIS date at icai.org; Check details
ICAI CA September 2025: Results likely to be announced on THIS date at icai.org
UGC warns students against 22 FAKE universities across India, 10 based in Delhi - Complete list here
UGC warns students against 22 FAKE universities across India, 10 based in Delhi
Bihar Election 2025: HM Amit Shah slams Mahagathbandhan, says, 'I pray to Chhath Maiya that...'
Bihar Election 2025: HM Amit Shah slams Mahagathbandhan, says...
'Lot of criticism...': Ex-India star reveals Harshit Rana's 'wounded warrior' mindset after career-best figures against Australia
Ex-India star reveals Harshit Rana's 'wounded warrior' mindset after career-best
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE