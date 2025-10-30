Halloween 2025: 5 spookiest parties, events in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai

'We started right from...': Rahul Dravid gives huge credit to Rohit Sharma for India's aggressive T20I mindset shift
Get ready for Halloween 2025 with India’s spookiest parties, from Talwiinder’s Delhi concert to Mumbai’s haunted houses. It’s time for thrills, chills, and endless fun!
Halloween 2025 is creeping closer, and India is all set to turn up the spooky spirit! Whether you love dressing up as your favourite monster, dancing to thrilling beats, or exploring haunted themes, this year’s celebrations promise something for everyone. From Mumbai’s lively DJ nights to Delhi’s grand concerts, Halloween 2025 is gearing up to be an unforgettable night of fun, frights, and festivities.
Here’s a roundup of the five most exciting Halloween parties and events across India that will give you chills and thrills!
If you’re looking for a mix of music, gaming, and eerie vibes, Dave & Buster’s is the place to be. Venue: 4th Floor, Infiniti Mall, Andheri West, Mumbai, When: October 31, 2025, 8 PM onwards, Cost: Rs 599 (Early Bird), Rs 799 (Regular) per person.
Delhi’s biggest Halloween event is back and this time, it’s bigger, louder, and scarier! Featuring Punjabi pop sensation Talwiinder, this event promises a night of electrifying beats, ghostly lights, and a charged-up crowd. Venue: Dwarka Mela Ground, Sector 10, Delhi, When: November 2, 2025, 6 PM onwards, Cost: Rs 3000 onwards per person
Down south, Bengaluru is preparing for its own grand Halloween bash, Wicked Wardrobe. Venue: Sunburn Union, Bengaluru, When: October 31, 2025, 7:30 PM onwards, Cost: Free entry (Rs 1000 cover charge at the venue)
Known for its quirky themed nights, SOCIAL is transforming all its outlets into spooky office spaces this Halloween! Where: All SOCIAL outlets (Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Dehradun, Hyderabad), When: October 31, 2025, 7 PM onwards, Cost: Rs 1000 cover charge
If you crave real horror, The Haunted House event in Mumbai will transport you straight into a live horror movie. Venue: Pioneer Hall, Bandra, Mumbai, When: October 31, 2025, 9 PM onwards
