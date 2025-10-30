FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'We started right from...': Rahul Dravid gives huge credit to Rohit Sharma for India's aggressive T20I mindset shift

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to tie the knot in November? Reports hint at wedding plans

Good news for passengers! Access to Noida Airport to become smoother with road, rail and bus networks; details inside

'Actor, not cricketer': How Sachin Tendulkar saved Rs 5800000 in income tax with a genius legal move

IND vs AUS: Smriti Mandhana in disbelief after dismissal as Alyssa Healy's lucky DRS call pays off, WATCH

Kantara 2 OTT: Amazon Prime wins over Netflix to stream Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster, deal sealed for Rs...

Good news for commuters! Delhi-Gurugram Expressway to be elevated from...; NHAI to make DPR soon

Halloween 2025: 5 spookiest parties, events in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai

No GST on Insurance Premiums: What It Means For Your Policy Cost?

Can’t Get Over 'Crash Landing on You'? Upcoming must-watch K-dramas, movies starring Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'We started right from...': Rahul Dravid gives huge credit to Rohit Sharma for India's aggressive T20I mindset shift

Rahul Dravid gives huge credit to Rohit Sharma for India's aggressive T20I minds

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to tie the knot in November? Reports hint at wedding plans

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to tie the knot in November? Reports hint at wed

Good news for passengers! Access to Noida Airport to become smoother with road, rail and bus networks; details inside

Good news for passengers! Access to Noida Airport to become smoother with road,

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeViral

VIRAL

Halloween 2025: 5 spookiest parties, events in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai

Get ready for Halloween 2025 with India’s spookiest parties, from Talwiinder’s Delhi concert to Mumbai’s haunted houses. It’s time for thrills, chills, and endless fun!

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 09:10 PM IST

Halloween 2025: 5 spookiest parties, events in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Halloween 2025 is creeping closer, and India is all set to turn up the spooky spirit! Whether you love dressing up as your favourite monster, dancing to thrilling beats, or exploring haunted themes, this year’s celebrations promise something for everyone. From Mumbai’s lively DJ nights to Delhi’s grand concerts, Halloween 2025 is gearing up to be an unforgettable night of fun, frights, and festivities.

Here’s a roundup of the five most exciting Halloween parties and events across India that will give you chills and thrills!

Dave and Buster’s Ultimate Halloween DJ Night, Mumbai

If you’re looking for a mix of music, gaming, and eerie vibes, Dave & Buster’s is the place to be. Venue: 4th Floor, Infiniti Mall, Andheri West, Mumbai, When: October 31, 2025, 8 PM onwards, Cost: Rs 599 (Early Bird), Rs 799 (Regular) per person.

India’s biggest Halloween Ft. Talwiinder, Delhi

Delhi’s biggest Halloween event is back and this time, it’s bigger, louder, and scarier! Featuring Punjabi pop sensation Talwiinder, this event promises a night of electrifying beats, ghostly lights, and a charged-up crowd. Venue: Dwarka Mela Ground, Sector 10, Delhi, When: November 2, 2025, 6 PM onwards, Cost: Rs 3000 onwards per person

Wicked Wardrobe: India’s Biggest Halloween Night, Bengaluru

Down south, Bengaluru is preparing for its own grand Halloween bash, Wicked Wardrobe. Venue: Sunburn Union, Bengaluru, When: October 31, 2025, 7:30 PM onwards, Cost: Free entry (Rs 1000 cover charge at the venue)

Halloween 2025 at SOCIAL

Known for its quirky themed nights, SOCIAL is transforming all its outlets into spooky office spaces this Halloween! Where: All SOCIAL outlets (Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Dehradun, Hyderabad), When: October 31, 2025, 7 PM onwards, Cost: Rs 1000 cover charge

Halloween at The Haunted House, Mumbai

If you crave real horror, The Haunted House event in Mumbai will transport you straight into a live horror movie. Venue: Pioneer Hall, Bandra, Mumbai, When: October 31, 2025, 9 PM onwards

ALSO READ: Halloween 2025: Know date, significance, history of this spooky festival

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'We started right from...': Rahul Dravid gives huge credit to Rohit Sharma for India's aggressive T20I mindset shift
Rahul Dravid gives huge credit to Rohit Sharma for India's aggressive T20I minds
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to tie the knot in November? Reports hint at wedding plans
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to tie the knot in November? Reports hint at wed
Good news for passengers! Access to Noida Airport to become smoother with road, rail and bus networks; details inside
Good news for passengers! Access to Noida Airport to become smoother with road,
'Actor, not cricketer': How Sachin Tendulkar saved Rs 5800000 in income tax with a genius legal move
'Actor, not cricketer': How Sachin Tendulkar saved Rs 5800000 in income tax with
IND vs AUS: Smriti Mandhana in disbelief after dismissal as Alyssa Healy's lucky DRS call pays off, WATCH
IND vs AUS: Smriti Mandhana in disbelief after dismissal as Alyssa Healy's lucky
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE