Half-naked doctor caught red-handed on camera offering sex to 'cure' woman's infertility

Italian doctor, infertility, viral news, italy, Trending news, Caught on Camera, doctor caught on camera

In a shocking incident, an Italian doctor was caught on camera recently, half-naked, as he offered a "cure" to a female patient for her infertility issues by having sex with her. 60-year-old Italian gynecologist Giovanni Miniello, nicknamed 'Dr Magic Flute', had to resign over the issue as he was caught on camera in a hotel room with the above-mentioned patient.

The Italian doctor had assured the woman that having sex can "cure " her. Miniello was caught red-handed during the undercover investigation which was started by the Italian TV show 'Le Iene'.

The investigation was launched after a woman said that Miniello was suggesting a "sex cure" to patients.

cre_Trending

The woman claimed that Miniello touched her breasts without explanation after she went to him for treatment regarding her fertility. Miniello also told the woman that she had human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually-transmitted DNA virus that can cause cancer, even after she tested negative during a test.

It was after this that the doctor told her that she will be cured if she has sex with him.

After hearing about the incident, the TV program sent an undercover actress and carried out an investigation - the same thing happened with her as well.

The doctor also told her that having sex with him would enhance her immunity as he was vaccinated. In the hotel room later, Miniello took off his clothes and also refused to wear protection alleging that the "cure" will not be effective by wearing the latex.

This was when a journalist from the TV program came into the room and caught the half-naked doctor on camera. After being caught red-handed, Miniello said, "I'm doing this for my studies, and for the other people that I have saved."

Notably, Miniello is a surgeon from the southern Italian city of Bari. Ever since the sting aired on television, close to 15 women have accused him similar violations.