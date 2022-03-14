Hairy creature spotted in Thailand, netizens wonder if it’s a snake or a piece of thread – WATCH

Weird videos are always known for grabbing attention as people these days are more into watching bizarre videos. Recently, a video from Thailand has left people confused about the creature seen in the video.

The video shows something like a green fury snake, which seems more of a thread-like creature crawling on the floor. This green-hairy creature is spotted moving in free style.

Usually, when people see weird looking reptiles, they are quite scared, but this video is reflecting quite the opposite. People are confused and curious to know if they creature spotted is actually a snake.

Based on reports, the creature is two-feet (about 0.6 metres) long and was found in Sakhon Nakhon, Thailand.

A local named Tu, aged 49, took this creature home after spotting it moving slowly in the dirty water close to his home.

If you haven’t seen the video yet, watch it here:

Doesn’t it seem like a furry scarf, a hairy-thread or a real snake? Well, the sight of this green creature has surely amused many people across the internet.