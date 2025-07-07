'Hagrid is happy': Viral AI video reimagines Harry Potter characters as South Indians, fans go wild

In this imaginative form, most of these characters are shown as South Indians.

The fans of Harry Potter are not only abroad, Potter crazy people in India also have a large number of people. Now that this famous film series is being converted to a Harry Potter TV series, both Indian and international audiences are eagerly waiting for this magical reboot.

Great J.K. The Harry Potter series, made by Rowling, was a childhood favourite of millions and still attracts fans. But have you ever thought that if the story were set in India, how would Harry Potter and other characters look?

Although there is no official Indian conversion of this series, an AI-birthed video depicting Harry Potter characters in an Indian context is going viral online - and it has surprised, surprised and fully entertained the Internet.

This AI video features Indian versions of popular characters like Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Visley, Professor Dumbledore, Ginni Visley, Draco Malfoy, Hagrid and Professor Snape. In this imaginative form, most of these characters are shown as South Indians.

The video, shared by @ClickWise_ai on Instagram, is captioned "Hogwarts in India", and a text overlay reads "Indian version of Harry Potter."

Watch here:

This clip has garnered over 1 million views, 5 lakh likes and more than 3,000 comments so far.

What social media users are saying

As soon as the video went viral, fans flooded the comment section with heart-touching reactions.

One user wrote, "As a Potterhead, I enjoyed it completely." Another user said, "Malfoy finally got true happiness." The third user commented, "That's why we pay for the Internet!" Another user wrote, "Bakbik turned into a cow! Hagrid is happy."

