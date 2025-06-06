The authenticity and location of the video have not been confirmed, yet the footage has circulated on the internet, sparking fear among netizens.

A heart-pounding 25-second video has taken over the internet by storm, and it's nothing short of a horror movie. The video, shared on June 4 on Instagram by 'discoversharks', shows a man sitting on the bank of a river, casually trying to feed a giant crocodile. The disturbing incident unfolded when the man offered a meat, and the crocodile suddenly lunged. In panic, the man slips dangerously close to the massive crocodile. Luckily, he manages to step back and escape the frightening moment.

The authenticity and location of the video have not been confirmed, yet the footage has circulated on the internet, sparking fear among netizens.

'Crocodiles are ancient predators, perfectly adapted to strike with explosive power and zero warning. Getting too close, as seen in this video, can be fatal. These animals don’t bluff. One wrong move can turn curiosity into tragedy. Respect their world. Keep your distance. Admire their beauty, but never forget their instincts,' the caption read.

The viral clip has already garnered lakhs of views and thousands of comments.

One user wrote in the comment, "I was also left breathless after seeing the condition of the boy; if it had happened to me, I would have had a heart attack." Another said, "Now this person will hardly ever make the mistake of going near a crocodile again." While another user reacted sharply and wrote, "He crossed all limits of stupidity; he could have even lost his life."

Also read: Viral video: Adorable kids recreate Baahubali’s iconic death scene, netizens say 'chotappa Kills chotubali