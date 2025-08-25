'Habibi, this Is Hyderabad': Russian model praises HITEC city, calls it India’s Dubai

Violent protest erupts in Bihar’s Patna over death of two children, vehicles torched, several police officers injured in clash, Watch
VIRAL
In the video she can be seen praising the urban planning and modern skyline of the HITEC City.
A Delhi-based Russian model shared a video praising Hyderabad's skyline and infrastructure, in which she compared Hyderabad's HITEC City (Hyderabad Information Technology Engineering Consultancy City) - a technology hub - to Dubai.
"Habibi, this is not Dubai. This is Hyderabad." And, her amazed expression says it all,'' the caption reads.
The video shared by Ksenia on Instagram has garnered over 4 million likes so far.
One user said, "When I visited Hyderabad last time, I was shocked to see this. Amazing development." Another user added, "I am not from Hyderabad, yet I love it a lot. Reasons: 1. No language conflict. 2. Nice weather. 3. Pride of India."
Some expressed a sense of belonging. One user said, "When I see people from across the world praising Hyderabad, I feel proud that I was born and brought up here." However, another said, "This is not the whole of Hyderabad, just a corner."
