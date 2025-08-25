Add DNA as a Preferred Source
VIRAL

'Habibi, this Is Hyderabad': Russian model praises HITEC city, calls it India’s Dubai

In the video she can be seen praising the urban planning and modern skyline of the HITEC City.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 09:38 PM IST

'Habibi, this Is Hyderabad': Russian model praises HITEC city, calls it India’s Dubai
A Delhi-based Russian model shared a video praising Hyderabad's skyline and infrastructure, in which she compared Hyderabad's HITEC City (Hyderabad Information Technology Engineering Consultancy City) - a technology hub - to Dubai.

In the video she can be seen praising the urban planning and modern skyline of the HITEC City.

"Habibi, this is not Dubai. This is Hyderabad." And, her amazed expression says it all,'' the caption reads.

The video shared by Ksenia on Instagram has garnered over 4 million likes so far. 

Social media reactions

One user said, "When I visited Hyderabad last time, I was shocked to see this. Amazing development." Another user added, "I am not from Hyderabad, yet I love it a lot. Reasons: 1. No language conflict. 2. Nice weather. 3. Pride of India."

Some expressed a sense of belonging. One user said, "When I see people from across the world praising Hyderabad, I feel proud that I was born and brought up here." However, another said, "This is not the whole of Hyderabad, just a corner."

Also read: 'The sweetest voice ever': Young girl’s soulful rendition of B Praak’s ‘Mann Bharrya’ wins hearts online

 

