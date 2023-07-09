Gympie-Gympie: World’s most poisonous plant which can ‘cause suicidal thoughts’, know all about it

Gympie-Gympie

With a sting so potent it's been known to prompt suicidal thoughts, one of the "most dangerous plants" in the world has landed in the UK.

The Gympie-Gympie is so strong that some people have compared it to being both "electrocuted" and on fire at the same time.

One daring Brit even chose to cultivate the terrible plant in his own house, even though it is typically maintained in botanical gardens. We do not advise doing this, thus the poisonous Gympie-Gympie has been moved into the Poison Garden at Alnwick Garden and is being guarded there.

The plant belongs to the Urticaceae nettle family and is typically found in the rainforests of Australia and Indonesia.

A road surveyor's horse was said to have been stung by this plant when it was discovered for the first time in 1866. The horse went insane and tragically passed away after two hours of being stung by the poisonous plant.

John Knox, a tour guide at the Poison Garden, claims that the Gympie-Gympie plant has extremely tiny needles that resemble hair. Your skin feels as though it is burning when these needles are in contact with it. Over the next 20 to 30 minutes, the agony worsens and can linger for weeks or even months.

The herb is known to encourage people to have suicidal thoughts in addition to extreme discomfort. At least one instance of a person allegedly shooting themselves after suffering severe agony from the Gympie-Gympie plant has been documented.