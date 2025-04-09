A West Bengal wedding went viral for adding calorie counts to its menu, helping guests enjoy food mindfully with a fun twist.

In today’s health-conscious world, people are very careful about what they eat. From counting calories to checking every food label, fitness has become a part of everyday life. But when it comes to weddings, most people forget all about their diet plans and just enjoy the feast. However, a recent wedding in West Bengal took a unique and thoughtful approach that is now winning hearts online.

A Reddit user shared their experience of attending a wedding where the hosts had done something very different—they added the calorie count of every dish on the food menu. This small but creative gesture allowed guests to make informed choices about what they were eating, while still enjoying the delicious wedding food.

The menu welcomed guests with a funny and warm note:

“Welcome to Charity Hall for this celebration evening. Though we are here to celebrate L&T (Love and Togetherness), we are not on any 90-hour work agenda. So please make yourselves comfortable and enjoy the dinner without wasting food.”

One section of the menu was titled “Calorie memo (or meme?)” a witty play on words that made the guests smile. Under this section, all the dishes were listed, clearly marked as vegetarian or non-vegetarian, along with their estimated calorie counts.

The menu also encouraged guests to balance food and fun:

“GST is nil because what you consumed in the stalls, we hope you burnt in the games as well. Jokes apart! You might be thinking we are calorie conscious. No way! But it's not good to hold all the carbs. So, let's hit the dance floor and burn some calories.”

This fun and health-friendly idea quickly went viral on social media. Many people praised the couple for being so thoughtful and creative. One user wrote, “This is a dream menu for gym lovers.” Another commented, “Being aware of what we eat, even at weddings, is a great idea!”