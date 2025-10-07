Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Gurugram vs Bengaluru: How does cost of living differ for same job, salary? Answer will leave you shocked

Living in high-tech cities comes with its own set of challenges, one of which is the difference in cost of living between two cities despite having the same job and salary. Here is a detailed look at why Gurugram is more expensive than Bengaluru, even when earning the same paycheck.

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 11:26 AM IST

Gurugram vs Bengaluru: How does cost of living differ for same job, salary? Answer will leave you shocked
When it comes to choosing between Gurgaon and Bengaluru for work, many professionals often find themselves facing the dilemma of similar salaries but varying living costs. Despite earning the same paycheck, Gurgaon turns out to be much more expensive than Bengaluru. But why? A Chartered Accountant (CA) breaks down the key reasons behind this cost disparity.

For CA Meenal Goyal, relocating from Bengaluru to Gurugram turned out to be a significant financial lesson. With a modest Rs 10,000 monthly paycheck, she quickly realised how a city can subtly affect your savings, lifestyle, and even risk appetite.

The rent shock

When Meenal first moved to Gurugram, she was surprised by the rent. A basic 1BHK apartment near her office costs Rs 25,000 per month, excluding maintenance, electricity, and water bills. Dining out a few times each week would add another Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000. Factor in cabs, groceries, and weekend plans, and her total monthly expenses quickly ballooned to Rs 45,000.

In Bengaluru, the cost of living was significantly lower. A similar 1BHK apartment in a central area cost her Rs 18,000, and both food and transportation were cheaper. Her overall monthly expenses were around Rs 35,000, making it clear how the same salary could stretch much further in Bengaluru.

Small difference, big impact

At first glance, a Rs10,000 monthly difference may seem minor, but when calculated annually, it amounts to more than Rs1,00,000. This was money that could have been saved, invested, or used to start a side business.

Meenal acknowledges that this difference in living costs gave her the freedom to take risks beyond her regular 9-to-5 job. It boosted her confidence and encouraged her to pursue more ambitious goals. Her key takeaway is that ambition is not only about hard work and hustle; it’s also deeply influenced by where you live. Some cities drain your salary, while others provide the financial space to dream big and take bold steps.

Why is Gurgaon more expensive?

The main reason for Gurgaon’s higher living costs is its rapid urbanisation and demand-supply imbalance. As a commercial hub with many multinational companies (MNCs), the demand for housing and services is high, driving up costs. Additionally, Gurgaon’s proximity to Delhi makes goods and services more expensive, further inflating living costs. Bengaluru, on the other hand, has a more balanced economy, which helps keep prices in check.

While Gurgaon and Bengaluru may offer similar job opportunities and salaries, Gurgaon is significantly more expensive in terms of housing, food, transportation, and lifestyle. If you’re focused on managing living expenses while still enjoying a vibrant urban life, Bengaluru could be the more cost-effective option. However, if a higher standard of living with convenient proximity to Delhi is what you’re after, Gurgaon might be worth the extra cost.

ALSO READ: Are banks open today? Check state-wise bank holiday list for Valmiki Jayanti on October 7, 2025

