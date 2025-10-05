Gurugram man reveals THIS unique way to avoid traffic, says..., netizens call it 'easiest productivity hack'

Read here to know what does Tanmay Jain do to avoid traffic in Gurugram.

A recent post on LinkedIn has sparked a heated debate about work-life balance and productivity. Tanmay Jain, a professional working at an e-commerce enablement firm in Gurgaon, explained why he prefers leaving work late. According to Jain, his decision has nothing to do with workload or toxic work culture, but rather with avoiding the city's notorious rush hour traffic.

What does Tanmay Jain do to avoid traffic in Gurugram?

Tanmay Jain shared that he hates leaving the office early, not because he doesn't have a life outside work or because his workplace is toxic, but because of the heavy traffic in Gurgaon. "When I leave late, I don't have to battle Gurgaon's rush hour traffic," he wrote. By arriving late and leaving late, Jain gets to utilize his mornings for personal activities such as reading, exercising, or playing. This allows him to start his day on a positive note before dedicating it to work."

Jain also cited research to support his choice, mentioning psychologists like Daniel Kahneman, who have shown that every small drain on mental energy affects decision-making. "An hour wasted in traffic is exactly that kind of drain. You feel tired even before you start working," he explained. Encouraging others to try this approach, Jain said, "If you can adjust your work timings, try it once. Avoiding peak traffic could be the easiest productivity trick no one talks about."

Social media reaction

The post drew mixed reactions from professionals, with some agreeing with Jain's stance on flexibility.

One user commented, "It calls for wiping away the old-school mindset that equates fixed hours with productivity. True efficiency often comes from flexibility, not just clocking in 'on time'." Others related to his traffic woes, sharing their own experiences of navigating through congested city roads.

A user remarked, "Used to do the same thing navigating Chennai traffic. Once you try this, you can never go back to rush hour traffic."

"I wish everyone had a similar privilege to choose. Feeling happy for you!," said a fourth user.

While a fifth user called it "easiest productivity hack"