Gurugram man declared dead, cremated, but returns alive next day, know what happened

Police are now investigating the case as they have the autopsy report of the person who was mistakenly identified as Poojan and later cremated. Here, know what happened.

In a shocking incident, a Gurugram man, believed to have been beheaded and killed, surprisingly walked back into his home a day after his family had performed his last rites. The shocking reunion has left his loved ones bewildered by the sudden turn of events. The man is identified as Poojan Prasad, a labour contractor who lived in Sector 36, Gurugram, according to the police.



Gurugram man walks back home after his cremation

The 47-year-old man went missing in late August, and therefore, his family filed a police complaint on September 1. As his family kept waiting for his return, they were convinced that he was dead. A body was recovered and identified by the police; following this, the family cremated his body.

Police recovered a body with a severed head near an abandoned warehouse just a kilometre from Poojan's home. The family was convinced that Poojan was dead; hence, his son performed the last rites and left for Delhi to immerse the ashes in the Yamuna.



What happened?

As the family was on their way to Yamuna, they received a call from their maternal uncle, who informed them that he saw Poojan alive at the labour chowk in Khandsa. According to reports, Poojan had been missing due to a night of heavy drinking, unable to find his way home, he had been sleeping on roads and construction sites. It is also reported that he had hailed an autorickshaw and was grabbed by the driver, Rahul, who happened to be his brother-in-law.

Just a day later of his cremation, Poojan walked back into his home, leaving his family and the police in shock. His sons were stunned to see him alive and well. Meanwhile, investigations are underway to ascertain the murder and cremation of the unidentified individual whose body was mistaken for Poojan's. The autopsy report is crucial evidence, and authorities are looking forward to probing the mistaken identity and crime.