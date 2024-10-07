Twitter
Gurugram mall owner reacts to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's video, agreed to...

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared a video on Sunday where he was being denied entry to Ambience Mall in Gurgram while he delivered food.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 06:10 PM IST

Gurugram Ambience Mall Arjun has reacted to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's video, in which the latter shared his experience of picking up food from restaurants. Goyal alleged that he was stopped from using the lift while picking up the order since it was not "meant for delivery agents".

Zomato CEO tweeted on Monday, saying that the mall's authorities have responded to his video and promised to improve the situation for delivery agents. The mall owner also agreed to let Zomota deploy some 'walkers' inside the mall to quickly shuttle the food from the restaurant to these pickup points to hand over the food to delivery partners. 

"Ambience Mall has already responded to the situation, and created a comfortable online food delivery pick up point for all delivery partners. Thanks Arjun (owner of Ambience) for noticing my post and taking quick action. He’s also agreed to let us deploy some “walkers” inside the mall to quickly shuttle the food from the restaurant to these pickup points to hand over the food to delivery partners," Goyal tweeted. The 41-year-old billionaire also urged all the other mall owners to do the same. Check out his tweet here:

Goyal, along with his wife Grecia Munoz, took on the role of delivery partner to get a first-hand experience of their challenges. At the Gurugram mall, Goyal said he was told to take the stairs when he went to the to collect an order.

