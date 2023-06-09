Gurugram gym trainer forces man to lift 210 kg weight, viral video ignites internet debate

screengrab

New Delhi: If you're someone who prioritizes fitness, you're likely aware of the intensity that comes with rigorous gym sessions. Your entire workout routine often relies on the guidance of a trainer, and finding a capable individual who understands your exercise needs and emphasizes a balanced diet can be challenging. It's important to find someone who focuses on overall well-being rather than simply pushing excessive amounts of protein powder.

In the current fitness trend where hitting the gym and achieving a ripped physique has become increasingly popular, a video has surfaced on the internet featuring a gym trainer from Gurgaon, Haryana. The video has gained significant attention as it showcases the trainer's disturbing behavior. In the clip, the trainer is seen threatening and verbally abusing a man who is attempting to lift over 200 kg. The trainer's harsh approach continues throughout the video, including physically slapping the individual on the head.

And you wonder how come Gurgaon dudes are doing push-ups on top of a running car pic.twitter.com/7UxsI19AYg June 7, 2023

The post featuring the video has attracted significant attention, accumulating over 618,000 views and triggering numerous reactions from netizens. The behavior of the trainer in the video shocked viewers, who expressed their dismay at witnessing such unethical conduct. Many commenters pointed out that the pursuit of getting a ripped physique has become a prevailing trend, causing some individuals to overlook the potential harm that unnecessary and extreme workouts can inflict on the body in the long term.

Some netizens called for action against the trainer, suggesting that he should be dismissed from his position due to the harassment displayed in the video. The comments reflect a collective demand for accountability and the recognition that such behavior has no place in a professional and responsible training environment.

One Twitter user exclaimed, "Hey, buddy!" Another user questioned the safety of the situation, expressing concern. A third person chimed in, emphasizing the potential dangers involved. Surprisingly, weightlifting, once considered a non-contact sport, seemed to defy that notion, as pointed out by a fourth individual. Sharing their thoughts, a fifth person described the trainer as truly intimidating. A sixth user playfully remarked, "That trainer is like training the Hulk!"