Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: 5 famous gurudwaras in Delhi to seek blessings

This Guru Nanak Jayanti, explore Delhi’s five most revered gurudwaras and immerse yourself in the city’s spirit of devotion and celebration.
One of Delhi’s most iconic Sikh shrines, Gurudwara Bangla Sahib is known for its serene Sarovar and golden dome that gleams under the sun. Devotees gather here in thousands on Guru Nanak Jayanti to offer prayers and enjoy the soulful kirtans. The langar served here is a symbol of equality and community service.
Located in the heart of Old Delhi, this historic gurudwara marks the martyrdom site of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru. During Guru Nanak Jayanti, the narrow lanes around it light up with devotional energy as devotees visit to pay homage and participate in the special prayers.
Situated close to the Parliament House, this gurudwara stands at a spot where the mortal remains of Guru Tegh Bahadur were cremated. On Guru Nanak Jayanti, it witnesses an influx of visitors who come to soak in the spiritual atmosphere and take part in the celebrations.
Known as the place where Guru Gobind Singh met Prince Muazzam, Gurudwara Damdama Sahib is an important religious site in South-Central Delhi. On Guru Nanak Jayanti, the gurudwara glows with diyas and resonates with hymns celebrating the Guru’s teachings.
Located in South Delhi, Gurudwara Bala Sahib is known for its peaceful environment and spiritual significance. It is associated with Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji and attracts devotees throughout the year. On Guru Nanak Jayanti, it becomes a beautiful hub of devotion, seva and celebration