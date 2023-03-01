Search icon
Nagaland minister pokes fun at man who stole G20 flower pots in Gurugram, see his viral tweet

Gurugram news: The accused has been arrested for stealing flower pots set up for G20 event which begins March 1.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 06:22 PM IST

Nagaland minister pokes fun at man who stole G20 flower pots in Gurugram, see his viral tweet (photo: Twitter)

Gurugram viral video: Since a video of a man stealing flower pots on road set up for G20 events in Gurugram surfaced on social media, it has become the talk of the town. The man has also been arrested by the Gurgaon Police.

The incident surprised many netizens because of the bizarre aspect that the accused was driving an expensive Kia Carnival car. Now, Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along, known for his humourous tweets, reacted to the viral video. 

He tweeted in Hindi: “Biwi ko manane gaya tha, ab Delhi Police ko mana raha hai (Was going to appease his wife, now appeasing Delhi Police)”.

Twitter users have also commented on the minister's post with some correcting him that the accused is now appeasing Gurugram Police instead of Delhi Police as the incident took place in Gurugram. Check what users have said:

 

The incident happened on NH 48 near Delhi-Gurgaon border where authorities had put up flower pot decorations to welcome delegates to the G20 meeting.

After the video went viral on social media, Haryana Police tracked down the accused, Manmohan, by tracing his car in Gurugram.

