A couple from Gurgaon, Dipayan Ghosh and Kasturi Patra, went through an emotional journey to find their lost dog, Greyhound. The dog disappeared on November 3 while they were staying at a hotel in Agra with their two pets, Woof and Greyhound. While the couple was sightseeing in Fatehpur Sikri, Greyhound managed to slip out of her leash and escape.

From that moment, Dipayan and Kasturi left no stone unturned in their search. They put up posters all over Agra, announced a reward, and checked security camera footage. They even used drones to search the area and relied on help from the police, who examined over 100 CCTV cameras and used sniffer dogs to track Greyhound. Despite many false leads, they never gave up hope.

Finally, after three long months, a tourist guide named Prashant Jain spotted a dog near Mehtab Bagh and informed the couple. They immediately returned to Agra and searched the area. When Kasturi called out Greyhound’s name, the dog, who had been missing for so long, finally responded. The emotional reunion was captured in a video that showed the couple holding their weak and malnourished pet, who had lost over 15kg during the ordeal.

With Greyhound finally safe, the couple decided to withdraw their complaint against the hotel. On Sunday, they left Agra with their beloved dog resting peacefully in the back seat of their car. Their story is a true testament to love, perseverance, and the belief that miracles do happen.

