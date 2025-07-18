Gurgaon couple earns Rs 60 LPA, splits bills equally like flatmates: 'It shows mutual respect'

Many others felt that tools like Splitwise are not always used to split expenses 50/50 but rather to keep track of spending patterns and make informed financial decisions as a team.

A viral post on LinkedIn by the founder of a Delhi-based company has sparked a debate on how couples should manage their finances.

Ayushmann Kapoor, founder of The Debt Crew, in his post wrote about a Gurugram-based couple who each earn over Rs 30 lakh annually and work in reputed companies, yet they carefully divide every shared expense - from rent and groceries to Swiggy orders - using tools like Splitwise or Google Sheets.

"Every person pays their share, like flatmates," said Kapoor. Describing the practice as "confusing", Kapoor questioned the logic behind such financial independence in a marital arrangement.

Kapoor added, "When you marry someone, you are essentially co-founders of a company. And that company is your life together."

According to Kapoor, financial unity is a key part of a successful relationship, as he compared it to a startup, which requires a shared vision, clearly defined roles, consolidated capital and regular reviews.

"Marriage is not just emotional support. It's also financial balance," he added. He urged couples to rethink their financial strategy.

The post, unsurprisingly, sparked a discussion in the comments section, as many users defended the use of tracking apps like Splitwise in relationships and offered different viewpoints.

"Agree, but don't you think having a system like Splitwise or Sheets would increase clarity and transparency? Frankly, money conversations are difficult. Wouldn't this solve the problem completely?" asked one user.

Another user said, "When couples earn together but don't invest together, I often ask: what are you really investing in? Is it independence or dependency, disappointment or a quiet fear of the uncertainty of the future?"

Many others felt that tools like Splitwise are not always used to split expenses 50/50 but rather to keep track of spending patterns and make informed financial decisions as a team.

Another user wrote, "We use Splitwise to record our expenses and get clarity on our monthly spending. It's about optimising and planning, not keeping track." Another said, "Splitwise shows mutual respect. It's not about putting the burden on one partner; it's about sharing equally."

Another user said, "To be honest, these kinds of conversations should happen before marriage, not after. So many couples enter into a lifelong relationship without ever discussing their attitude towards money, and later realise they are fundamentally on the wrong track. It's not just about who earns how much. It's about how you think about money."

