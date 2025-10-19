Gurgaon bathes in golden glow as Diwali lights up city, watch

The short clip offers a panoramic nighttime view of Gurgaon's iconic landmarks, including the Google office, Ambience Mall, Cyber ​​City, and DLF Cyber ​​Hub, all illuminated with glittering lights.

As Diwali approaches, cities across India are embracing the festive spirit. Gurgaon has captured the internet's attention with its glittering skyline and bustling streets. An Instagram user named Zubair Ahmed has beautifully captured the city's remarkable transformation under the glow of Diwali lights.

The short clip offers a panoramic nighttime view of Gurgaon's iconic landmarks, including the Google office, Ambience Mall, Cyber ​​City, and DLF Cyber ​​Hub, all illuminated with glittering lights. The video's text reads, "The fusion of city lights and festive lights. Gurgaon, you're in the perfect Diwali mood."

Watch the video here:

'Diwali vibe' sweeps social media

The post, titled "Diwali Vibes, Gurgaon 2025," has already been viewed over 64,000 times on Instagram. The video shows how the city's modern architecture blends perfectly with the festival's timeless charm, creating an atmosphere of joy and celebration.

Social media reactions:

The video received a mix of praise and excitement in the comments section, with many users expressing how the visuals reminded them of the city or made them feel proud. One viewer praised the effort to capture the city's essence, writing, "Zubair Bhai roamed all over Gurgaon for one video." Another wrote, "It looks unreal," while a third said, "It's a month of joyful moods."

One user commented, "Oh my God, the city looks so beautiful," and another said, "This is why Gurgaon is my favourite city." Many praised how the lights captured both the city's festive spirit and cosmopolitan charm, transforming ordinary cityscapes into stunning works of art.

