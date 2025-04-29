Sticking to one’s roots is highly commendable and appreciated but when done in an appropriate way, however, a Gujarati man has taken the traditional way of Indian eating much more seriously than can be appreciated. A video of a Gujarati man sitting on an airport floor with his friends and eating his meal is going viral on social media. The video shows him sitting and eating happily on the floor.

Man eats on airport's floor in Surat

But what is more surprising is that the man does not care about what others might think of this or maybe even if the airport’s authority might take any action against him. The man who is going viral is Gujarati actor Hitesh Thakkar. Thakkar is seen sitting crossed leg along with his friends with a newspaper spread wide out on which lays Khaman, a famous yellow coloured Gujarati dish which is soft and fluffy.

Hitesh Thakkar is seen explaining why he and his friends have been eating like this. He said that they all were flying from Surat to Pattaya, Thailand. Because his friends bought Khaman for the journey, they all decided to sit on the floor and eat before boarding their flight. Indian households have a tradition to always prepare some dishes or even a full meal sometimes to consume while taking a journey so that no one is left hungry, and one does not feel the need to eat outside.

“We don’t look at the place when it comes to eating. This is Surat Airport, and my friends got delicious khaman. We are sitting on the floor and eating before boarding our flight to Pattaya,” Thakkar said in the video.

Social media reacts

The video was shared by a social media user by the name ‘V’ who praised the spontaneous and carefree act of the Gujarati actor and captioned it as, “Proud of this Indian uncle who upheld his traditional diet and eating style in the airport gate before boarding flight to Bangkok. Be proud of your roots.” However, not everyone thought the same.

Many social media users slammed the act, questioning the “civic lapse.” Some even emphasised that while it is important to respect one’s culture and traditions, but in public spaces like airports civic responsibility should be taken care of.



Disclaimer: (The original video has been either taken down/deleted or has been made private by the owner)