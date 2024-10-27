Between 2016 and 2021, Punjabi led as the most common language among Indian immigrants

Gujarati has become the third most-spoken language among Indian immigrants in Canada, following Punjabi and Hindi. Data from Statistics Canada reveals that around 90,000 Gujarati speakers currently reside in Canada, with 26% of them migrating between 2016 and 2021.

Between 2016 and 2021, Punjabi led as the most common language among Indian immigrants, with 75,475 speakers, followed by Hindi with 35,170 speakers. Gujarati came third with 22,935 newcomers, ahead of Malayalam (15,440) and Bengali (13,835).

Since 1980, around 87,900 Gujarati speakers have made Canada their home, with migration rates picking up significantly after 2011 as Canada emerged as an appealing option over the US and other English-speaking nations.

According to recent figures, Gujarati immigrants recorded the second-highest growth rate among major linguistic groups, increasing by 26% between 2011 and 2021. Hindi speakers experienced the most growth, at 114%, while Punjabi speakers grew by 22%.

The shift in migration trends is attributed to Canada’s easier permanent residency process and more affordable education, which has made the country attractive for students. However, recent policy changes, such as stricter residency requirements, rising housing costs, and limited job opportunities, have affected immigration interest. Visa applications from Gujarat have dropped by nearly 80%, according to immigration consultants, as Canada’s challenges discourage new applicants.