Gujarati singer gets showered with drum full of currency notes - WATCH viral video that left netizens amazed

A new video is going viral on social media which shows a Gujarati folk singer on stage, playing the harmonium, when a man walks up from behind and pours an entire drum cull of currency notes on her. The video was shared on Instagram by the singer, identified as Urvashi Radadiya, who was performing on the occasion of Tulsi Vivah which was celebrated on November 15. Notably, Tulsi Vivah is a Hindu festival that is a ceremonial marriage of Tulsi and Lord Vishnu.

In the video that Urvashi shared, not only the man but many other people in the audience could also be seen showering money on her. At one point in the video, Urvashi's harmonium was filled with currency notes after which she just swept them aside and continued with her singing.

Watch the video here.

Urvashi, sharing the video on Instagram, expressed her gratitude to the public and also added a hashtag - 'money rain' along with her caption. The incident took place in Ahmedabad.

So far, the video has more than 14,000 likes on it. Fans have also commented on the video, appreciating the performance. One fan wrote, "Aatla pisa nu su karo (What will you do with so much money)," while another said, "It’s called magic in your voice...malhar=dhanvarsha."

For the unversed, Urvashi is quite a well-known figure in the Gujarati music industry. She has sung various hit songs like 'Dwarika', 'Bhav Na Fera', 'Nagar Nand Ji Na Lal', 'Kasumbi No Rang', among others. Urvashi also has more than two lakh followers on Instagram. Her bio reads 'The Queen Of Gujarati Folk'.