A Vadodara youth and wildlife rescuer saved a snake's life by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Yash Tadvi, a well-known wildlife rescuer, received a call on his hotline about a dead snake found nearby.

When he arrived at the scene, Tadvi saw the condition of the one-foot non-venomous checkered keelback and believed it still had a chance to survive.

"The snake was unconscious, with no movement, but I was confident it would survive," Tadvi said after the miraculous rescue, which was recorded on a phone.

Tadvi carefully took the snake's neck in his hand, opened its mouth, and blew air into it for three minutes to revive it. The first two attempts did not show any improvement, but on the third try, the snake began to move.

"The snake started to move after the third round of CPR," he added.

Following the rescue, the snake was handed over to the forest department.

The incident gained attention online, with netizens praising Tadvi's efforts. One commenter said, "Barodians can do anything, vro!" Another exclaimed, "Superb!" while one user simply called him a "hero."

