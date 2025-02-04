This incident took place at a wedding hall in the Varachha area of Surat on February 2.

A couple in Surat, Gujarat, tied the knot at a police station after the groom's family canceled the wedding due to claims of a food shortage. This incident took place at a wedding hall in the Varachha area of Surat on February 2.

According to a report from NDTV, the wedding was suddenly interrupted when guests raised concerns about insufficient food. By that point, most of the wedding rituals had already been performed. While the groom's family decided not to continue with the marriage, the groom, Pramod Mahto, expressed his willingness to proceed.

The bride, Anjali Kumari, and her family sought assistance from the local police station. In response, the police called in the groom's family and facilitated a resolution, eventually organizing for the couple to finish their wedding rituals at the station.

The police took on the role of "baraatis," and the wedding ceremony was held at 4:30 am on February 3.

"Most of the rituals were completed. Only the exchange of garlands was left. The two families had an argument over an alleged shortage of food, following which the groom’s side refused to go ahead with the wedding," NDTV quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Alok Kumar as stating.

He also mentioned, "The woman said Mahto is ready to proceed with the wedding, but his family wasn’t agreeing."

Due to the potential for further conflict if the families returned to the wedding hall, the couple, who are originally from Bihar, completed the remaining rituals at the police station.

"The groom’s family agreed to continue the wedding after we helped them resolve the matter. The bride expressed concerns about the possibility of a new altercation if they went back to the marriage hall. Therefore, we permitted them to finish the rituals (exchange of garlands) and get married at the police station," the DCP stated.