Gujarat man walks dangerously close to feeding lion, video goes viral

The incident took place in the Sim area between Bambhor and Talli villages in the Talaja region.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 10:22 PM IST

Gujarat man walks dangerously close to feeding lion, video goes viral

A man was arrested in Gujarat after a video of him walking dangerously close to a lion went viral on social media.

The clip shows a man casually approaching a lion while it is eating its prey. The stunt, recorded on a mobile phone in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, has raised serious concerns online. Now, the forest department has arrested the man.

The incident took place in the Sim area between Bambhor and Talli villages in the Talaja region.

The man, named Gautam, was seen approaching dangerously close to the lion while it was eating. He had a phone in his hand.

The predator, which looked angry, got up and growled loudly, moving towards it for a while. The man kept recording without stopping, slowly backing away, while voices in the background - presumably of villagers - shouted to distract the animal.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. But the act has been widely criticised on social media as it endangers the lives of both humans and animals.

Watch the viral video here:

 

 

Soon after the video went viral, the forest department launched an investigation and located the spot. Officials confirmed that Gautam was arrested after interrogation and booked under various sections of the Forest Act.

A forest department official told India Today, "A lion was peacefully eating when this man deliberately came near it to make a video. The lion got angry, and the outcome could have been very bad. Such behaviour is not only irresponsible but also punishable."

 

