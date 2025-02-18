A video captured from a car parked on the opposite side of the road documented the event. This incident occurred in the Amreli district of Gujarat.

Traffic on the Bhavnagar-Somnath Highway in Gujarat came to a brief halt after an Asiatic lion was spotted walking along the road, causing vehicles to stop for approximately 15 minutes.

The lion was observed crossing a bridge, prompting cars, trucks, and motorcycles to pause and allow it to pass. A video captured from a car parked on the opposite side of the road documented the event. This incident occurred in the Amreli district of Gujarat.

The lion then made its way towards a temple located down the slope adjacent to the highway.

Earlier, a total of six lions and lionesses were spotted in a residential area late at night in the Amreli district. CCTV footage captured the moment a group of lions and lionesses chased cattle down the street.

Wildlife movement in the Amreli district is on the rise. Recently, another lion was seen on a bridge near Dudhala village. Unfortunately, several lions have sustained injuries, and some have died due to their unexpected presence on the Bhavnagar-Somnath Highway.

Videos showing lions entering residential areas and hunting domesticated cattle in villages near the Gir border have become increasingly common.

Gujarat is recognized as the last refuge for Asiatic lions, with the Girnar forests housing over 50 free-ranging individuals. These lions are typically seen in this area during the late night hours.

The Gir Forest National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary, also referred to as Sasan-Gir, is known as the "last abode" of Asiatic lions. This region contains the last surviving population of Asiatic lions, which resides in a compact area of dry deciduous forest and open grassy scrublands in the southwestern part of Gujarat's Saurashtra region.

The lions are now spread across nine districts in Gujarat: Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Botad, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, and Surendranagar. This distribution encompasses approximately 30,000 square kilometers, an area referred to as the Asiatic Lion Landscape.