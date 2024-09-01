Gujarat flood: IMA volunteers in Vadodara rescued stranded crocodile on scooter, video goes viral

In Vadodara, Gujarat, receding floodwaters have exposed a new threat: crocodiles roaming the city.

As floodwaters recede in Gujarat, the city of Vadodara, still reeling from rain-induced chaos, now faces a new threat—crocodiles. While the floods have forced over 15,000 residents to evacuate, the city's proximity to the Vishwamitri River has led to an unexpected and alarming situation: crocodiles roaming urban areas.

Vadodara, formerly known as Baroda, is no stranger to crocodiles due to the river’s large population of the reptiles. However, the latest scenes of these creatures venturing into residential neighborhoods are sending shockwaves through the city. From parks to streets, these displaced animals are being spotted in areas like Akota, Sayajigunj, and Vadsar, intensifying the anxiety already present in the aftermath of the floods.

Two young men took a crocodile found in Vishwamitra river in Vadodara to the forest department office on a scooter

pic.twitter.com/IHp80V9ivP — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 1, 2024

In a bizarre incident, a video surfaced of a crocodile being rescued by the Vadodara Forest Department. The reptile was seen on a Honda Activa scooter, casually riding through the streets with two forest officials, its mouth securely taped. The spectacle has added a surreal layer to the city's already tense atmosphere.

Aerial footage recently captured a chilling sight: a group of five mugger crocodiles swimming across the swollen Vishwamitri River, one dragging the carcass of what appeared to be a cow or a dog. These visuals highlight the growing danger to both human lives and animals alike.

The situation has led to several close encounters. In Kamnath Nagar, a 12-foot crocodile was seen near a house, causing widespread panic. In Dabhoi, a man tragically lost his life after being dragged into the river by one of the predators. Even more unsettling, one crocodile was caught lounging on the roof of a house.

While these creatures have long inhabited the region, rapid urbanization and flooding have brought them closer to human settlements, making co-existence more precarious than ever.