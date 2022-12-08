Gujarat Election Results 2022: Memes galore as trends show landslide victory for BJP

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: The counting of votes for Gujarat elections began on Thursday morning, with early indications pointing to a landslide victory for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has not lost an election in the state since 1995. The BJP was leading in 152 seats, while Congress was ahead in 18 seats and the AAP was winning six seats, according to early trends reported by the Election Commission.

As we await the final results, people are sharing their opinion about all the parties by sharing hilarious memes on Twitter. Some of the funniest memes are listed below:

The preliminary trends for the Gujarat Assembly elections in 2022 are in, and it appears that the exit polls were correct, as the BJP is on its way to a landslide victory. If the trends continue, the BJP will retain power in Gujarat for the seventh time in a row. Gujarat, as a BJP stronghold, is critical to the party's 2024 mission. This time, it was a three-way race between the BJP, the Congress, and the AAP. During the Assembly elections, they brought in their star candidates and went all guns blazing during the campaign.

Meanwhile, a victory for the BJP would not only give it a record seventh consecutive term, but would also secure Narendra Modi's third bid for the Prime Ministership in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

While the Congress was not expected to repeat its creditable performance in the 2017 Assembly elections, a strong showing by AAP would have helped its leader Arvind Kejriwal cement his position as a key challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The Modi government is dealing with rising inflation, slowing growth, and joblessness, but the party's popularity in Gujarat, which has been a stronghold for decades and where Modi served as chief minister from 2001 to 2014, is unlikely to suffer.

