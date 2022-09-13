Search icon
Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal finally has dinner at house of autorickshaw driver Vikram Dantani

Kejriwal had made a promise to the man to have dinner at his house, at a meeting of autorickshaw drivers

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 10:47 AM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had dinner at the house of an autorickshaw driver in Ahmedabad on Monday night, hours after the local police stopped him from traveling citing security reasons. He was, however, allowed to visit the man along with a security cover. Kejriwal was in Gujarat on Monday to campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Vikram Dantani had requested Kejriwal to have dinner at his place. Accordingly, Kejriwal, accompanied by Gujarat AAP leaders Isudan Ghadvi, Gopal Italia, and Indranil Rajyaguru, went to Dantani's house to have dinner on Monday evening.

"In Ahmedabad, auto driver Vikrambhai Dantani lovingly took me home for dinner, introduced me to the whole family, and treated me with delicious food with great respect. Heartfelt thanks to Vikrambhai and all the auto driver brothers of Gujarat for this immense affection," Kejriwal tweeted along with the photos of the dinner. 

Autorickshaw drivers supported Kejriwal in his elections in the national capital. 

