Viral

Gujarat: 4 women caught 'stealing' Rs 25000 from shop, 'strip' on road to evade mob

Police in Vadodara have launched an investigation into a peculiar case of suspected theft at a laundry shop. Four women, who are accused of taking Rs 25,000, are said to have stripped off to avoid the wrath of a mob.

Ritik Raj

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 11:11 PM IST

According to The Indian Express, police in Vadodara have launched an investigation into a peculiar case of suspected theft at a laundry shop. Four women, who are accused of taking Rs 25,000, are said to have stripped off to avoid the wrath of a mob.

Around 12:30 on Sunday, a laundryman named Iqbal Dhobi fled England Laundry Shop, telling onlookers that four women who had just left the store had "committed a theft of Rs 25,000" from the cash counter by supposedly distracting him. This incident caused a lot of agitation in the Ambalal Park neighbourhood of Karelibaug.

"Iqbal Dhobi, the laundryman, was ironing clothes in the shop's interior partition, but the owner was not there because it was lunchtime. As soon as he noticed the two women entering the restricted area, he asked them to leave. Meanwhile, other accomplices stole money from the cash counter. Dhobi noticed that the counter had been broken into as the four women hurried off, so he hurried outside to warn the public', Zone 4 Deputy Commissioner of Police Panna Momaya told The Indian Express.

When the four escaping women were being pursued by a group of people, they allegedly stripped in the street and took a seat until the police car arrived.

The police said they recovered Rs 9,000 from the four women, who are currently undergoing counselling because they "refused to reveal their identities." "Neither the names nor the identities of the women are being disclosed. In order to investigate the matter, police have gathered a panel of counsellors, which includes representatives from the Baroda Citizens Council, the Police Station Based Support Centre, and 181 Abhayam, Mahila Suraksha Department Counsellor. We recovered Rs 9,000 of the stolen money, but it appears that the women left some cash on the road as they fled.” said Momaya.

