Rockstar Dulhan! Bride sings Akshay Kumar song for groom, viral video is all hearts

Love is not bound by religion or financial status but it is a feeling that can’t be expressed with words. Sometimes, we fight the world for our love. There are people who go against everything in order to marry the love of their life. And we often watch their stories and videos on social media. Sometimes we see the bride depicting her story through dance. At other times, we witness the groom getting emotional after seeing his bride. But have you ever seen a bride singing an emotional song for the groom? If not, then this video will definitely make your heart melt.

In the video that has gone viral on Instagram, a bride can be seen singing and playing her guitar. She can be heard singing ‘Tere liye duniya chod di hai, tujhpe hi saans aake ruke’ from the song 'Soch Na Sake' from Akshay Kumar’s famous movie ‘Airlift’.

After listening to her voice, it feels that she is telling her feelings through the lyrics of the song. The bride is looking extremely beautiful while singing and playing her guitar.

The name of the bride in the video is Sonel. This video was shared by her makeup artist, Leena Bhushan. While sharing the video, she wrote, “My #guitarwaalibride, comment below if you also love her singing.” Thousands of people have liked this video so far. One user said, “Always a fan of your singing @sonalsondhi30 prettiest bride.” Another wrote, “she is looking so amazingly beautiful @sonalsondhi30 & dedicated song to her hubby.” A username piku0030 commented, “wow Sonal you are amazing.”