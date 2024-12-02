The football match was part of a tournament honouring Guinea’s junta leader, Mamadi Doumbouya, who took power in a 2021 coup

Dozens of people lost their lives on Sunday during violent clashes between football fans in N'Zerekore, Guinea’s second-largest city. There were scenes of mass bodies overflowing the local hospital. “There are bodies everywhere in the hospital, even on the floors in the hallways. The morgue is full,” a doctor said, estimating around 100 dead. Another doctor confirmed "dozens of deaths," according to AFP.

The violence began after a disputed referee decision during a match, witnesses told AFP. Fans stormed the pitch, leading to chaos. Videos circulating online show numerous bodies on the ground, though their authenticity could not be immediately verified.

BREAKING: At least 100 people killed in clashes between rival fans at soccer match in N'zerekore, Guinea. - AFP

In the aftermath, angry protesters set fire to the N'Zerekore police station.

The football match was part of a tournament honouring Guinea’s junta leader, Mamadi Doumbouya, who took power in a 2021 coup. Such events have become common as Doumbouya eyes a potential run in upcoming presidential elections, despite previous promises to return power to civilian rule by 2024.

Doumbouya, who overthrew President Alpha Conde, initially pledged to restore democracy but later extended the transition period. In recent months, his supporters have hinted at his potential candidacy, despite a junta charter barring members from running in elections.

Guinea, rich in natural resources but plagued by poverty and authoritarian rule, has seen mounting tensions under Doumbouya’s leadership. The military ruler, who elevated himself to army general earlier this year, has been accused of cracking down on dissent, with opposition leaders detained or forced into exile.