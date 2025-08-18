Guide leaves tourists alone in Ranthambore Safari, here's what happened next

The horror began when a coach carrying women, children and other tourists broke down around 6 pm.

A shocking case of alleged negligence has come to light in Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park, where a group of tourists got stuck in a tiger-infested forest in the park's Zone 6 for nearly 90 minutes after their safari canter broke down and the guide reportedly fled the spot.

The horror began when a coach carrying women, children and other tourists broke down around 6 pm. According to the tourists, the guide left the vehicle saying he would bring another canter, but after misbehaving with them, he never returned.

In the video captured by the tourists, the children are seen sitting in the dark with mobile lights on and crying in fear in the middle of the forest, which is said to be home to over 60 tigers. The national park also has a good population of leopards, bears and marsh crocodiles.

The tourists were stuck in the forest from 6 pm to 7.30 pm before they were rescued, officials said.

Ranthambore Tiger Reserve's Field Director and Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Anup KR said that the safety of tourists is the top priority in the park. He made it clear that strict action will be taken against any guide or driver who violates the rules and such negligence will not be tolerated in future.

