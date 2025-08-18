'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

Sunil Gavaskar 'disrespected' by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill? Former Indian player makes shocking claims

Good news for Airtel users, after Perplexity AI, Sunil Mittal's firm now offering FREE Apple Music to...

Special OPS 2: Muzammil Ibrahim reveals learning martial arts from rickshaw driver, mechanic: 'People used to make fun of me' | Exclusive

War 2: Jr NTR 'persuaded' Aditya Chopra to change script, Telugu star told YRF head honcho that his fans..., movie's original ending was...

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani urges India's youth to be leader in this area: 'We must now fight for...'

Guide leaves tourists alone in Ranthambore Safari, here's what happened next

Meerut toll plaza: NHAI slaps Rs 20 lakh fine on operator after assault on Army jawan, 6 arrested

'Even if you are captain, you are...': Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's selection for Asia Cup 2025

Good news for Mumbaikars as 238 AC local trains to run soon in Mumbai; check features, fares and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

Sunil Gavaskar 'disrespected' by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill? Former Indian player makes shocking claims

Sunil Gavaskar 'disrespected' by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill?

Good news for Airtel users, after Perplexity AI, Sunil Mittal's firm now offering FREE Apple Music to...

Good news for Airtel users, after Perplexity AI, Sunil Mittal's firm now offerin

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeViral

VIRAL

Guide leaves tourists alone in Ranthambore Safari, here's what happened next

The horror began when a coach carrying women, children and other tourists broke down around 6 pm.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 10:03 PM IST

Guide leaves tourists alone in Ranthambore Safari, here's what happened next

TRENDING NOW

A shocking case of alleged negligence has come to light in Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park, where a group of tourists got stuck in a tiger-infested forest in the park's Zone 6 for nearly 90 minutes after their safari canter broke down and the guide reportedly fled the spot.

The horror began when a coach carrying women, children and other tourists broke down around 6 pm. According to the tourists, the guide left the vehicle saying he would bring another canter, but after misbehaving with them, he never returned.

In the video captured by the tourists, the children are seen sitting in the dark with mobile lights on and crying in fear in the middle of the forest, which is said to be home to over 60 tigers. The national park also has a good population of leopards, bears and marsh crocodiles.

The tourists were stuck in the forest from 6 pm to 7.30 pm before they were rescued, officials said.

Ranthambore Tiger Reserve's Field Director and Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Anup KR said that the safety of tourists is the top priority in the park. He made it clear that strict action will be taken against any guide or driver who violates the rules and such negligence will not be tolerated in future.

Also read: ‘Skibidi’ to ‘Delulu’: Cambridge dictionary adds 6000 Gen Z, Gen Alpha slang

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Step inside Kriti Sanon’s luxurious duplex in Bandra’s Pali Hill with sea view, private terrace, 6-car parking and more worth Rs…
Step inside Kriti Sanon’s luxurious duplex in Bandra’s Pali Hill with sea view,
From Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna: 5 star wives turning interior styling into successful businesses
From Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna: 5 star wives turning interior styling into su
6 superhit Bollywood movies that War 2 star Hrithik Roshan said NO to: From Lagaan to 3 idiots
6 superhit movies Hrithik Roshan rejected: From Lagaan to 3 Idiots
Trump-Putin meeting: Russia says 'interested' in ending war, 'I agree with Trump but...'
Trump-Putin meeting: Russia says 'interested' in ending war, 'I agree with Trump
Virat Kohli's this teammate is FIRST choice for India's back-up wicketkeeper in Asia Cup 2025, not Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, he is...
Virat Kohli's this teammate is FIRST choice for India's back-up wicketkeeper in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE