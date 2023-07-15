Guatemala adventure: Woman eats volcano-cooked pizza, video goes viral

Documenting her remarkable journey on Instagram, Alexandra shared a captivating video that provided a glimpse into her awe-inspiring trip.

Viral video: In a quest for a truly unforgettable culinary experience, Alexandra Blodgett embarked on an extraordinary adventure that took her to the breathtaking landscapes of Guatemala. While most food enthusiasts might opt for traditional pizza joints or delivery apps, Alexandra sought something truly extraordinary—a pizza cooked within the depths of an active volcano.

Documenting her remarkable journey on Instagram, Alexandra shared a captivating video that provided a glimpse into her awe-inspiring trip. As the footage unfolded, viewers were transported to the volcanic terrain where this remarkable gastronomic feat took place. The video showcased the intricate process of preparing what is known as Pizza Pacaya, a unique variation of pizza that embraces the volcanic environment.

In the video, skilled cooks can be seen expertly crafting the pizzas, carefully selecting and arranging the toppings of choice. However, what sets this pizza-making process apart is the final step. As the pizzas near completion, they are placed on lava rocks, harnessing the raw power and heat of the active volcano. The intense heat emanating from the volcano acts as an unconventional oven, cooking the pizzas to perfection and infusing them with an unparalleled flavor.

Alexandra's Instagram post quickly caught the attention of viewers, amassing over 1.2 million views and igniting a wave of intrigue and curiosity. People from all walks of life were captivated by the audacity and uniqueness of this culinary endeavor. Among the reactions, many were left in awe, expressing their fascination with the concept and wondering about the taste of such an extraordinary dish.

"One semester of introduction to earth science told me all I needed to know that this is an incredibly dangerous idea but…" wrote one user, acknowledging the risks involved.

"I did this in 2022, and let me tell you, the pizza is actually unbelievably delicious," shared another user, revealing their personal experience with this extraordinary culinary adventure.