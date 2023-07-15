Guatemala adventure: Woman eats volcano-cooked pizza, video goes viral

Headlines

Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films has connection to Sushant Singh Rajput? Here’s what actress said

'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Rohit Sharma's angry gesture to teammate during Ind vs WI 1st Test goes viral, watch video

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

What are yellow, orange, and red rain alerts? How to prepare when IMD issues weather warnings

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

What are yellow, orange, and red rain alerts? How to prepare when IMD issues weather warnings

AI imagines Hera Phera 3 as directed by Christopher Nolan

AI reimagines South stars as Vikings characters 

8 longest-running movie franchises

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Citadel’s Ashleigh Cummings talks about show and her favourite Priyanka Chopra films | DNA Exclusive

No rift with anyone, saying same thing as CM Gehlot: Sachin Pilot during ‘Jansangharsh Yatra’

9 Years Of PM Modi: 9 Incidents that tell you that 'PM Modi is The Boss' | DNA India

'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

Anushka Kaushik opens up on filming intimate scenes in Lust Stories 2, says ‘I was concerned about…’

HomeViral

education

Guatemala adventure: Woman eats volcano-cooked pizza, video goes viral

Documenting her remarkable journey on Instagram, Alexandra shared a captivating video that provided a glimpse into her awe-inspiring trip.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 09:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Viral video: In a quest for a truly unforgettable culinary experience, Alexandra Blodgett embarked on an extraordinary adventure that took her to the breathtaking landscapes of Guatemala. While most food enthusiasts might opt for traditional pizza joints or delivery apps, Alexandra sought something truly extraordinary—a pizza cooked within the depths of an active volcano.

Documenting her remarkable journey on Instagram, Alexandra shared a captivating video that provided a glimpse into her awe-inspiring trip. As the footage unfolded, viewers were transported to the volcanic terrain where this remarkable gastronomic feat took place. The video showcased the intricate process of preparing what is known as Pizza Pacaya, a unique variation of pizza that embraces the volcanic environment.

In the video, skilled cooks can be seen expertly crafting the pizzas, carefully selecting and arranging the toppings of choice. However, what sets this pizza-making process apart is the final step. As the pizzas near completion, they are placed on lava rocks, harnessing the raw power and heat of the active volcano. The intense heat emanating from the volcano acts as an unconventional oven, cooking the pizzas to perfection and infusing them with an unparalleled flavor.

Alexandra's Instagram post quickly caught the attention of viewers, amassing over 1.2 million views and igniting a wave of intrigue and curiosity. People from all walks of life were captivated by the audacity and uniqueness of this culinary endeavor. Among the reactions, many were left in awe, expressing their fascination with the concept and wondering about the taste of such an extraordinary dish.

"One semester of introduction to earth science told me all I needed to know that this is an incredibly dangerous idea but…" wrote one user, acknowledging the risks involved.

"I did this in 2022, and let me tell you, the pizza is actually unbelievably delicious," shared another user, revealing their personal experience with this extraordinary culinary adventure.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Wordle 754 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 13

India defeat West Indies by an innings and 141 runs, R Ashwin stars with 12 wickets

This actress was paid five times Salman Khan's salary in their film together

Is Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 on hold at CBFC as its plot is about compulsory sex education, homosexuality? Read to know more

India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 1 highlights: Ashwin creates history, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal close at 80/0

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE