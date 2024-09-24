GTA 6 likely to bring back this feature last seen in GTA San Andreas 20 years ago, it is...

A new rumour suggests that Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) might reintroduce a feature that fans haven't seen since GTA: San Andreas, which came out nearly 20 years ago. This feature, missing from GTA 4 and GTA 5, has sparked excitement among fans. The rumour comes from popular YouTuber Legacy Killa HD, who shared various details about GTA 6 that he’s heard during the game’s development at Rockstar Games.

According to Legacy Killa HD, a whole team at Rockstar Toronto has been working on a specific mini-game for GTA 6—basketball. However, this feature might not make it into the final version of the game. Reports suggest that by the end of 2023, the basketball mini-game was "on the chopping block," which indicates that Rockstar Games may not be satisfied with its quality.

Legacy Killa HD said, “Basketball minigame was worked on at the Toronto studio. It was on the chopping block at the end of 2023.”

The YouTuber also hinted that GTA 6 might have more gameplay elements similar to Red Dead Redemption 2 than fans expect, despite the different settings.

Notably, Rockstar Games has not commented on this rumour.